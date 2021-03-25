The new Funko Pop! Mortal Kombat revealed and they are already available for pre-order

Who doesn’t know Mortal Kombat, whether on the console or on the big screen? The license entitles you to your small Funko Pop collectible figures! and you can already pre-order them in our shop.

Mortal Kombat: still trashy

After several episodes on the console and a revival in 2019 with Mortal Kombat 11, we will soon have the right to a new film. While the latter is on everyone’s lips in many teasers, we have the right to collectible figures.

Funko Pop! decided to gloss over MK with characters that pay tribute to the fighters while maintaining a cute, brand-specific side. These are available in our shop at a price of 12.49 euros. These are officially licensed collectible figurines that come with their window box.

FUNKO POP SUB-ZERO ILLUSTRATION

The small Sub-Zero minifigure pays homage to him with his own fighting stance and an ice weapon in hand.

FUNKO POP SONYA BLADE FIGURE

Sonya Blade is a seasoned fighter who, above all, is an excellent Special Forces officer. We find him with his pop with his fist forward!

FUNKO POP SCORPION ILLUSTRATION

Scorpio is one of the first characters on the license. It was introduced with the ultimate goal of revenge, but regularly helps the protagonists throughout the adventure.

FUNKO POP COLE YOUNG FIGURINE

In the next Mortal Kombat movie, we find a new character and fighter, Cole Young.