The new Funko Pop figures! Star Wars Special Valentine’s Day revealed

It’s Valentine’s Day in a little over a month, and if your other half loves Star Wars, here’s a gift that could be hugely popular with the new Funko Pop characters! Star Wars special Valentine’s Day.

Star Wars gives up black for pink

This year, you have no excuse for not finding the perfect gift for your Valentine’s Day or Valentine’s Day. Even more so if he or she is a fan of the Star Wars license. Indeed, the Funko Pop! this year for the festival of lovers is adorned with the color pink.

And if you want to get a head start, you know that they are already available in our shop at a price of 12.49 euros, with the exception of No. 419, which is a bit more expensive by 50 cents. As a reminder, we have an official license and each figure has its own window box.

VALENTINE’S SPECIAL FUNKO POP STORMTROOPER ILLUSTRATION

The soldiers in the service of the Empire decided to repaint their combat dress in pink. So we find the latter who don’t hold a weapon, but a box of chocolates in the shape of a heart. What to aim for in the 1000.

VALENTINE’S SPECIAL DARK VADOR FUNKO POP FIGURINE – STAR WARS

The big bad guy also decided to put on his helmet and pink cloak and offer his little heart-shaped gift. Yes, Darth Vader is also a Valentine’s Day lover.

VALENTINE’S SPECIAL FUNKO POP CHEWBACCA FIGURINE – STAR WARS

Chewbacca decided to color his weights the same color as his friends, that is, pink, and we have to admit that it suits him pretty well.

VALENTINE’S SPECIAL FUNKO POP YODA FIGURE – STAR WARS

He’s just wisdom in the Star Wars saga, we can only speak well of Yoda and it’s not surprising that he loves love with his little heart-shaped box.

.