The new Funko Pop figures of the Marvel characters are here

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most lucrative franchise in the history of cinema and features an impressive roster of charismatic and endearing characters, led by the Avengers. Check out the latest Avengers Funko Pop figures today.

The greatest superhero team

After a few solo films, the Avengers first came together in theaters in 2012’s Joss Whedon’s Avengers. The film propelled the MCU to the top of the box office, and every Marvel film since has been a true phenomenon. But you never love the Avengers as much as when they’re together, as evidenced by the monstrous achievements of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Funko Pop Figure Thor (Purple) Special Artist – The Avengers N°49

The result of the collaboration between the Funko brand and an artist, the god of lightning, who is one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel stable, is presented here in a glorious purple color.

Funko Pop Black Widow (Red) Special Artist Figure – The Avengers N°50

Natacha Romanoff is here in a gorgeous red color (HER color) thanks to this collaboration between the manufacturer Funko and an artist.

Funko Pop Iron Man (Yellow) Special Artist Figure – The Avengers N°47

One of fan favorite Avengers, Tony Stark is pictured here in yellow. A color that suits him particularly well, as it is reminiscent of the golden color of his helmet.

Funko Pop Hulk (Green) Special Artist Figure – The Avengers N°48

Of course, when we think of the Hulk, we think of his impressive strength, his tantrums, and most importantly, his green color. So it is logical that it is shown here in green!

Funko Pop Captain America (Blue) Special Artist Figure – The Avengers N°46

The leader of the Avengers, Captain America, is also the symbol of America, whose colors he wears on his costume and shield. It is therefore natural that it is shown here in blue.

Figure Funko Pop Hawkeye (Orange) Special Artist – The Avengers N°51

Sometimes considered a very secondary character, Hawkeye has skyrocketed in popularity lately following the release of the Hawkeye mini-series on Disney+. Here it is shown in orange.

Figure Funko Pop Taskmaster – Avengers N°632

The Black Widow film, released last July, introduced the character of Taskmaster, one of the enemies Natacha Romanoff faces in the film. His ability to copy moves is relentless! The character here represents his incarnation in the Marvel’s Avengers video game, of which he is one of the bosses.

Figure Funko Pop Black Widow – Avengers N°630

Black Widow of the Avengers is one of the playable characters in Marvel’s Avengers game. With her electric baton she looks more dangerous than ever!

Figure Funko Pop Kamala Khan – Avengers N°631

The first Muslim character in the Marvel Universe, Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel, will enter the MCU in 2022. The character also appears in the Marvel’s Avengers game. It is also his appearance in the video game that is represented here!

Figure Funko Pop Hulk – Avengers N°629

The Incredible Hulk is, of course, one of the playable characters in the Marvel’s Avengers video game. As his Funko Pop character shows so well, he’s ready to vent his anger and wreak havoc.

Figure Funko Pop Thor – Avengers N°628

Armed with his famous hammer, Thor, the god of lightning, is ready to do battle in Marvel’s Avengers. Fans of the game and Thor will be delighted with this awesome Funko Pop figure!

Figure Funko Pop Captain America – Avengers N°627

The famous leader of the Avengers is obviously part of the Marvel’s Avengers video game, and it’s only natural that he’s also entitled to his own Funko Pop figure!

Figure Funko Pop Modok – Avengers N°633

MODOK, the main antagonist of the Square Enix Marvel’s Avengers game, is also entitled to his own Funko Pop character.