The new Funko Pop figures of the 2021 edition are coming

If you’re a big fan of Naruto, you know that the Funko brand has just revealed new characters that carry the image of the anime and are too cute.

Naruto: a must-see series

The Naruto anime is a real success and if you want to expand your collection, you know that Funko has released new pop which can be pre-ordered from our shop for 12.49 euros each. These are of course officially licensed products with their window boxes.

FUNKO POP MINATO NAMIKAZE ILLUSTRATION – NARUTO

This figure shows Konoha’s fourth hokage, Minato Namikaze, ready to attack.

FUNKO POP KABUTO YAKUSHI ILLUSTRATION – NARUTO

This pop pays homage to Kabuto Yakushi, one of the manga’s best-known antagonists. He wears his long red cloak with his glasses, his gray hair and his famous snake.

FUNKO POP SHIKAMARU ILLUSTRATION – NARUTO

In this case, she is representing Shikamaru, one of Naruto’s best friends, a ninja from Konoha village, and a brass knuckle specialist.

FUNKO POP NARUTO UZUMAKI ILLUSTRATION – NARUTO

A Naruto collection without Naruto, impossible! This figure puts him in the spotlight.

FUNKO POP PAIN FIGURE – NARUTO

This final figure pays homage to Pain, Akatsuki’s official chef.