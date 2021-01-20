The new Funko Pop figures of the 2021 edition are coming
If you’re a big fan of Naruto, you know that the Funko brand has just revealed new characters that carry the image of the anime and are too cute.
Naruto: a must-see series
The Naruto anime is a real success and if you want to expand your collection, you know that Funko has released new pop which can be pre-ordered from our shop for 12.49 euros each. These are of course officially licensed products with their window boxes.
FUNKO POP MINATO NAMIKAZE ILLUSTRATION – NARUTO
This figure shows Konoha’s fourth hokage, Minato Namikaze, ready to attack.
FUNKO POP KABUTO YAKUSHI ILLUSTRATION – NARUTO
This pop pays homage to Kabuto Yakushi, one of the manga’s best-known antagonists. He wears his long red cloak with his glasses, his gray hair and his famous snake.
FUNKO POP SHIKAMARU ILLUSTRATION – NARUTO
In this case, she is representing Shikamaru, one of Naruto’s best friends, a ninja from Konoha village, and a brass knuckle specialist.
FUNKO POP NARUTO UZUMAKI ILLUSTRATION – NARUTO
A Naruto collection without Naruto, impossible! This figure puts him in the spotlight.
FUNKO POP PAIN FIGURE – NARUTO
This final figure pays homage to Pain, Akatsuki’s official chef.