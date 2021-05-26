The new film with the improbable Saul from “Breaking Bad” is the same as “John Wick”

“Nobody” was written by the same screenwriter. Bob Odenkirk is the protagonist of this story, which is now premiering in Portugal.

“John Wick” hit theaters seven years ago and the action saga became an instant hit. Keanu Reeves plays a former professional killer who comes back to his deadly life after a group of gangsters ruthlessly murdered his dog.

Two sequels have since been released – the fourth chapter is on the way – and there will also be a prequel in the form of a television series. This Thursday, May 27th, screenwriter Derek Kolstad’s new film will premiere in Portugal – it’s simply called “Nobody”.

Bob Odenkirk, the actor who plays Saul Goodman in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul”, is the big star of this new tale – which has immense similarities to “John Wick”. There are hundreds of fans online pointing out the similarities and even suggesting that there might be a transition between the two universes.

Odenkirk plays Hutch Mansell, a man with a mysteriously violent past who now leads a peaceful life with his family in an American suburb. One day after his home was robbed, he finds his relentless facet and sinks into trouble – but those in a much worse state are his enemies.

The problem is that these criminals continue to underestimate this “nobody,” a common citizen who in this case has a past and “special skills,” as Liam Neeson would say.

The basic narrative similarities between the two films are obvious: two people with a violent past lead quiet lives until an incident leads them into a spiral of violence that causes a wave of destruction around them. The Russian mafia and a pet are also involved in this conspiracy.

In addition, the posters for both productions are identical. John Wick’s bloody face appears to be surrounded by guns, while in this case Mansell’s equally wounded face is captured by closed fists.

In fact, there is no reference to “John Wick” in “Nobody”. There are no hidden clues or connections to the universe of Keanu Reeves’ character. According to the American website “Screenrant”, the screenwriter Derek Kolstad has already answered questions from fans whether there could be a crossover between the two films.

Kolstad turned down the idea, claiming it was a measure of desperation and the idea was to continue the “Nobody” saga individually – as was the case with “John Wick”. A crossover could distract the audience from either story and make the result a waste.

At the most economical level, the films were distributed to different studios. “Nobody” is managed by Universal, while “John Wick” was a very lucrative saga for Lionsgate. The fact that they work in different companies also makes it less likely that there will be a cross between the two protagonists.

Although the film is generally not innovative, it has received critical acclaim for fulfilling its suggestions. There are even those who say it has fewer flaws than “John Wick”.

The cast of “Nobody”, directed by Russian Ilya Naishuller, includes names such as Michael Ironside, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, RZA, Billy MacLellan, Aleksey Serebryakov and Araya Mengesha. It takes an hour and 31 minutes.