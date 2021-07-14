The new film by Pedro Almodóvar is coming to the cinemas

“A Voz Humana”: Pedro Almodóvar’s new film is coming to the cinemas

It’s only 30 minutes long, played by Tilda Swinton, and based on an old play.

Tilda Swinton is the only protagonist.

After directing the acclaimed semi-autobiographical drama “Dor e Glória”, Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar decided to invest his creativity in a short film called “A Voz Humana”. It was recorded last July, premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August, and hits Portuguese cinemas this Thursday, July 15th.

The film has 30 minutes and is played in its entirety by Tilda Swinton, a 60-year-old actress who was chosen by the most renowned filmmakers (such as Wes Anderson, Bong Joon-Ho, the Coen brothers, Jim Jarmusch, Luca Guadagnino and Joanna Hogg) for Talent and his eccentric figure.

In “A Voz Humana” he plays a woman who has been abandoned by her partner. The action takes place almost exclusively in the apartment in Spain he lives in – which, as expected, has colorful decors and unusual pieces that we could only find in an Almodóvar project.

Throughout the film, viewers follow the inner journey of this protagonist, who mourns the end of the relationship in deep sorrow – all the negative feelings go through her head, from the most melancholy to the most self-destructive, from deep anger to pure contempt. It’s isolated and scared, full of regrets, but also reasons to put everything on the air.

In the apartment is the luggage that the husband left ready to collect later – and there is also the couple’s dog, which was also abandoned by the man. In the end, however, Pedro Almodóvar assumes that the detailed house is nothing more than an artificial construction in a studio, and reveals that there are drawers that cannot be opened, doors that lead to nowhere, and the lack of a roof – in a parallels to the voided relationship that is the central theme of the short narrative.

In addition, there is some kind of contradiction in the protagonist’s life. At the same time that her partner, for whatever reasons, no longer wants her professionally, she is increasingly sought after by the producers – and leaves the air about whether she is an actress or a model.

“A Voz Humana” is a short film, inspired by the play of the same name by the Frenchman Jean Cocteau, which was staged in 1930 as a monologue. It had already been adapted for cinema by Roberto Rossellini in the 1940s (among other adaptations) and even served Almodóvar as an inspiration for his iconic “Women on the Edge of a Nervous Breakdown” in 1988. Now Almodóvarvar wanted to return through this closer creative exercise back to it.

The film has received widespread critical acclaim and while it may not meet the standards of an Almodóvar feature film, it is a project worth discovering for the Spanish filmmaker’s many fans.

In addition to the film, the screening includes an interview with Pedro Almodóvar and Tilda Swinton about the short film, which means that the film session lasts one hour and 18 minutes.

