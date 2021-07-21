The new film by Adam Driver and Matt Damon takes us into a medieval duel of life and death

“The Last Duel” is a film based on true stories from the Hundred Years War.

Ridley Scott’s new film (“Blade Runner 2049”) brings together some of Hollywood’s biggest names: Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Ben Affleck (“Justice League”), Matt Damon (“Interstellar”) and Jodie Comer ( “Killing Eve”). “The Last Duel” is a historical film, the events of which are based on real events during the Hundred Years War.

The film follows the rupture between Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), two old friends who, in the last official duel between two people in France, just like the name of the project shows. This duel comes after Jacques Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer), Jean’s wife, attacks violently. Although Le Gris denies the allegations, Marguerite does not give up justice even if you don’t believe anyone.

The script for the Ridley Scott project was written by Matt Damon, Nicole Holofcener and Ben Affleck, who also has a small role in the film – Count Pierre d’Alençon. Produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh (“Manchester By The Sea”), Jennifer Fox (“The Tale”), Nicole Holofcener, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Executive producers will be Drew Vinton (“Promised Land”), Kevin Halloran (“Le Mans ’66: The Duel”) and Madison Ainley (“Justice League”).

“The Last Duel” starts in Portuguese cinemas in October. This Tuesday, July 20th, the first trailer for the film was released.