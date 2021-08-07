The new edition of “MasterChef” had more than 1800 participants

The recordings for the new RTP1 program will start in September. The release date is not yet known.

The registration for the new edition of “MasterChef” is now closed. The competition, which takes place again at RTP1, had more than 1,800 participants. At this stage, the selection of participants who will be part of the recordings starting in September will be made.

RTP has just announced the start of recording. The date of the competition’s debut, which could start this year or early 2022, is not known for the time being. The chefs who will be part of the jury have not yet been announced.

The cooking competition debuted in Portugal in 2011, precisely on RTP, and was presented by Sílvia Alberto. After that, the format was broadcast to TVI for several years, where it was directed by Manuel Luís Goucha. The last season took place in 2019.

In between there were two junior editions and one celebrity edition. Ljubomir Stanisic, Justa Nobre, José Cordeiro, Rui Paula, Miguel Rocha Vieira, Kiko Martins and Nuno Bergonse have been some of the judges over the years of the competition in Portugal.