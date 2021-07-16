The new documentary about Anthony Bourdain has manipulated the chef’s voice

This technique shared opinions and the cook and presenter’s own ex-wife has already spoken out.

The cook died on June 8, 2018.

The new documentary about Anthony Bourdain hits theaters this Friday, July 16. “Roadrunner” has followed the career of the chef and moderator since it was first known.

However, the film is already dividing opinions following the revelations that Morgan Neville, director of the project, made about “The New Yorker”. According to Neville, they used artificial intelligence to recreate Bourdain’s voice during the production of the documentary.

This was made possible thanks to a dozen hours of footage Neville gave to a software company that eventually created an “AI Model of Your Voice”. This model was used three times during the film where there was no audio recording of Bourdain, but the director still wanted the chef’s voice to reach the audience.

One of them is at a time when Anthony was reading an email when it was actually just this artificial intelligence model. “When you see the film, you probably won’t know what other sentences artificial intelligence said, and neither will you. We may have a panel on documentary ethics later, ”said Morgan Neville.

Ottavia Bourdain, Anthony’s ex-wife, comments that the director didn’t ask permission to create this model, contrary to his previous words: “I certainly didn’t tell him Tony would be okay with it,” he said on Twitter .

To better tell the chef’s story, Morgan Neville relied on testimony from friends, family, and also the producers and technical teams of Bourdain’s television programs. The documentary also tries to reflect on the cook’s suicide on June 8, 2018 in France.

Anthony Bourdain’s voice manipulation can be heard in this trailer from 1:30 minutes.