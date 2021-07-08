The new Disney + series is based on real facts

“The Salisbury Poisons”: the new series inspired by a tragic true story

The three-episode production will be released in the Disney + catalog this Wednesday, July 7th.

Disney + has several new features planned for July. One of them is “The Salisbury Poisons”. This series is inspired by the true story of the poisoning of Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, UK.

Skripal was attacked with a poison – novichok – in 2018. The series, which has been available since Wednesday July 7th, examines the consequences of this poisoning through three key figures in the process: Detective Sgt infected, Tracy Daszkiewicz, the local public health director, and Dawn Sturgess, an innocent victim of the deadly contagion.

This British series features Anne-Marie Duff (“Sex Education”), Rafe Spall (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), MyAnna Buring (“The Witcher”) and Mark Addy (“White House Farm”). It was performed by Saul Dibb (“The Duchess”).

“The Poisonings of Salisbury” is a star project, one of Disney’s seals, which also includes titles like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Lost”. The miniseries, which hit the Disney + catalog this Wednesday, July 7th, has three episodes, each one hour long.

