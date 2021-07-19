the new console is already being offered on resale sites at an exorbitant price

We told you about it a few days ago, Valve recently announced their Steam Deck. For those who missed the boat, this is the new hybrid portable console set to compete with the Nintendo Switch soon in late 2021.

The chaos of pre-orders

As we’ve seen with the latest consoles from Sony and Microsoft, gaming is on the rise. Now everyone is grabbing the latest technological advances in the industry, and console sales are consistently breaking records, regardless of manufacturer.

Valve won’t tell us the opposite with its new Steam Deck. In fact, barely on the market, the product has already been sold in pallets to thousands of players around the world. Of course, if you are one of the first to buy, you have to wait until December 2021 to get your precious portable console.

Given the abundance of buyers, Valve’s servers don’t seem to have held up. Many error messages have surfaced in the shop windows of the most impatient gamers. And for good reason, the pre-orders followed one another, which completely thwarted Valve’s plans for its new console.

If you missed this event, don’t expect to order your Steam Deck and get it for a while. The sale was so large that it will now be impossible for Valve to ship new consoles to buyers in France before January 2022.

A remake of the PS5 / Xbox series

The other countries are no better off than we are, on the contrary. In the UK for example, Brits who wish to receive the console in the coming months will have to wait until Q1 / Q2 2022 to hope to receive their console, depending on the model requested.

If the Steam Deck was able to have such a successful pre-order weekend, it is mostly due to / because of the scalpers. However, Valve did everything it could to keep them from taking over consoles. In fact, the manufacturer has set up an entry-level system that gives preference to people with a Steam account before June 2021.

Nevertheless, console dealers have struck again. It is already possible to get the console in these three models at an exorbitant price on eBay. This varied on our last visit to the online resale page and even reached 2,000 euros.

Either way, we remind you that getting the console through this is a very bad idea. Between the resellers asking you for instant payment and the uncertainty of the pre-order system, scams are legion and it’s a safe bet that those who are seduced won’t get their order on time or even never see the color.