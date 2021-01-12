The new collection of pop characters! Funkos Lucha Libre Marvel is finally coming to stores

At the moment Funko is unveiling many new pop collections! one more beautiful than the other. After the special Valentine’s Day series, it’s up to the Lucha Libre Marvel to show themselves and it has to be said that they are really nice.

A great cross between Lucha Libre and Marvel

The new pop! What we just got in our shop is a mix of Lucha Libre, Mexican wrestling and characters from the Marvel universe. These are pretty funny and we can quickly see who the protagonists are. Each of them is 9 cm high and is sold for 12.49 euros in its own window box. These are, of course, officially licensed products.

FUNKO POP EL CHIMICHANGA DE LA MUERTE FIGURE – MARVEL / LUCHA LIBRE

This fighter takes on the outfit and mask from DeadPool, the famous Marvel character known for the occasion, El Chimichanga.

FUNKO POP LA ESTRELLA COSMICA ILLUSTRATION – MARVEL / LUCHA LIBRE

For this model, it’s neither more nor less than Captain Marvel aka La Estrella Cosmica and she is ready for battle.

FIGURINE FUNKO POP EL FURIOSO – MARVEL / LUCHA LIBRE

But who is behind El Furioso’s mask? Isn’t that the Hulk by any chance? Be careful, the latter is uncontrollable!

FIGURINE FUNKO POP EL HEROE INVICTO – MARVEL / LUCHA LIBRE

Iron Man also has the right to his own wrestling fighter. Renamed El Heroe Invicto, it can be easily recognized by the colors of the armor.

FUNKO POP EL TIER INDESTRUCTIBLE FIGURE – MARVEL / LUCHA LIBRE

Wolverine is represented for El Animal and shows its claws!

FIGURINE FUNKO POP EL VENOIDS – MARVEL / LUCHA LIBRE

El Venenoide, also known as Venom, sticks out the tongue ready to eat buds.

ILLUSTRATION FUNKO POP EL ARACNO – MARVEL / LUCHA LIBRE

And finally, one of the most popular characters I named Spider-Man plays, El Aracno.