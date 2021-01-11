The new collection of Funko Pop figures! Raya and the last dragon were revealed

Funko Pop! has just announced and unveiled a brand new collection of characters featuring the animated film Raya and the Last Dragon, which will hit the big screen next March, provided that theaters reopen.

Raya and the Last Dragon: the new animated film from The Walt Disney Company

The next animated film by The Walt Disney Company will be released next March and will be about Raya and the last dragon. The latter tells the story of a great and very lonely warrior named Raya who decided to look for the last legendary dragon in order to restore harmony to the land of the imaginary kingdom of Kumandra. She will learn as her adventure progresses that it takes more than one dragon to restore balance and fight the evil force that has struck Kumandra.

In terms of the pop! from Funko animated around these, you can already order them in our shop. These are officially licensed figures with a height of 9 cm and a window box for a price of 12.49 euros.

FUNKO POP ONGO FIGURE – RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

This action figure competes against Ongi, the trio of thieving ape-like creatures who are Noi’s companions.

FUNKO POP NOI FIGURE – RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

This represents Noi, a little thief girl who can be seen in the animation film with her pretty purple outfit and her very serious expression.

FUNKO POP NAMARI FIGURE – RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

For this model, we are ready to discover some with Namari and his 2 daggers.

FUNKO POP RAYA figure in fighting position – RAYA and the last dragon

This figure represents the heroine Raya in a fighting position who is not ready to let go.

FUNKO POP FIGURINE – SISU THE DRAGON – RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

Of course, the dragon Sisu that Raya hunts during her adventure is also part of the game.

FUNKO POP TUK TUK FIGURINE – RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

Tuk Tuk, the pet, also has the right to be in this beautiful collection.

FUNKO POP RAYA FIGURE – RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

For that pop! We find Raya, proud and serious, sword in hand with her famous hat and cloak.