The new Cascais festival has been postponed to August

Music in the park: the new Cascais festival has been postponed due to the pandemic

The delay is only a few weeks. If everything goes according to plan, it will take place in late August.

The Xutos will close the festival.

The new outdoor music festival in Cascais should start this Thursday July 22nd. However, the event, which is specifically dedicated to Portuguese music, had to be postponed to the end of August due to the current situation of the pandemic.

“Solidarity with the efforts of the country and, above all, as an expression of respect for the health professionals who are fighting the new wave of pandemics, Live Experiences, organizers of the Música no Parque festival and the Cascais City Council consider that these are the indispensable conditions for the performance is the show ”, it says in a statement quoted by the magazine“ Blitz ”.

Música no Parque is now scheduled for August 19th, 20th, 21st, 26th, 27th and 28th. However, the data can again be modified based on the hypothesis that “higher percentages of the vaccinated population will not only break the peak of infection expected in the next few weeks, but also allow shows to be held in an environment of safety and” enable a new normal ” says the prosecutor.

Although the dates have been changed, the artists remain: on August 19th they can attend concerts by Dino D’Santiago and Pedro Mafama. The next day, Cláudia Pascoal and Fernando Daniel take the stage. On the last day of the first weekend there are performances by Os Quatro e Meia and Mimi Froes. On August 26th you can expect Leave Pimba in Peace and Filho da Mãe, on the following day there is only one performance, this one by Carminho. On August 28th, Xutos & Pontapés and Churky will close the Música no Parque.

The venue chosen for the festival remains the same: the Hipódromo Manuel Possolo in Cascais. You can buy your tickets on the event platform. Prices start at € 10.