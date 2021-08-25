The new “Boss Baby” film starts in cinemas this Thursday

It’s the sequel to the 2017 film – the story of which also led to an animated series.

The film can be seen in cinemas.

Four years after the original film “The Boss Baby”, this animation universe is returning to the cinemas with the sequel “Boss Baby: Family Business”. It will open in Portuguese theaters this Thursday, August 26th.

The Templeton brothers have grown up and grown apart, but a new “Boss Baby” with an avant-garde approach will bring them back together – and inspire a new family business. This is the requirement for the story to continue (and this saga also has a series called “The Boss Baby: Back to Bomb”).

The original cast includes names such as Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Amy Sedaris, Ariana Greenblatt, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow. Directed by Tom McGrath, who had already directed the first and the various chapters of the story of “Madagascar”.

