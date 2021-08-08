The new “Bohemian Rhapsody” movie might be on the way

A sequel to “Bohemian Rhapsody” could be in preparation.

Brian May, the Queen’s guitarist who helped produce it, told fans that the sequel is in the works.

Won four Oscars in 2019.

In a series of fan questions and answers on Instagram, Queen’s guitarist Brian May announced that a sequel to Bohemian Rhapsody may be in the works. The project debuted in 2018, was a box office hit with more than 760 million euros and won four Oscars.

Rami Malek, who played the role of Freddie Mercury, might start thinking about growing his mustache all over again. When asked about a possible second “Bohemian Rhapsody” film, Brian May said, “We think about it, we look for ideas.” The guitarist was part of the production of the project, which debuted in 2018.

“We are considering this possibility, but it would have to be a great script, which could take some time,” he continued according to the British newspaper “The Mirror”. The original film followed Freddie’s journey and the founding of Queen.

The ups and downs of the band over time, the legendary Live Aid concert from 1985 at Wembley Stadium and the demise of one of the greatest icons in music history. “Bohemian Rhapsody” won four Academy Awards.

Rami Malek won the Statuette for Best Actor for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, but the production also won Best Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing categories.