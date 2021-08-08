The new “Bohemian Rhapsody” movie might be on the way

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 8, 2021
1

A sequel to “Bohemian Rhapsody” could be in preparation.

Brian May, the Queen’s guitarist who helped produce it, told fans that the sequel is in the works.

Won four Oscars in 2019.

In a series of fan questions and answers on Instagram, Queen’s guitarist Brian May announced that a sequel to Bohemian Rhapsody may be in the works. The project debuted in 2018, was a box office hit with more than 760 million euros and won four Oscars.

Rami Malek, who played the role of Freddie Mercury, might start thinking about growing his mustache all over again. When asked about a possible second “Bohemian Rhapsody” film, Brian May said, “We think about it, we look for ideas.” The guitarist was part of the production of the project, which debuted in 2018.

“We are considering this possibility, but it would have to be a great script, which could take some time,” he continued according to the British newspaper “The Mirror”. The original film followed Freddie’s journey and the founding of Queen.

The ups and downs of the band over time, the legendary Live Aid concert from 1985 at Wembley Stadium and the demise of one of the greatest icons in music history. “Bohemian Rhapsody” won four Academy Awards.

Rami Malek won the Statuette for Best Actor for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, but the production also won Best Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing categories.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 8, 2021
1
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of US Vice President Kamala Harris: Always First | Free press

US Vice President Kamala Harris: Always First | Free press

April 24, 2021
Photo of Netflix supports the actor and discusses the continuation of the Umbrella Academy

Netflix supports the actor and discusses the continuation of the Umbrella Academy

December 2, 2020
Photo of Portuguese President Rebelo is re-elected with runaway victory | Free press

Portuguese President Rebelo is re-elected with runaway victory | Free press

January 24, 2021
Photo of Söder wants to “operate with higher penalties” | Free press

Söder wants to “operate with higher penalties” | Free press

May 23, 2021
Back to top button