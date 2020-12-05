The new “Big Brother” already has a debut date – and will present surprising competitors

The format will be presented by Teresa Guilherme and Cláudio Ramos at the beginning of the year. All participants are invited.

Teresa Guilherme and Cláudio Ramos are the moderators.

A few days after the end of the current edition of “Big Brother – A Revolução”, another reality show will appear on TVI. No, at least conceptually it won’t be anything new. It is the previously announced “Big Brother – Duplo Impacto” that will appear on the channel on January 3rd and will have the presentation by Teresa Guilherme and Cláudio Ramos.

This is where the news begins, two moderators on the program who, in the various versions that have already taken place, had not yet taken place. The selection of competitors is also new. Everyone is invited and in addition to the participants from the last two editions, “BB2020” and “The Revolution”, there will be some surprises.

“There is room for other competitors: they may be from other reality shows, they may be famous, they may never have appeared on TV, they may have worked on ‘Big Brother’,” he told journalists this Friday the December 4th. Cristina Ferreira.

This pair of moderators for the reality show was featured in an issue of “Dia de Cristina” in October.