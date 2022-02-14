The new Android tablet benefits from a great bonus

Samsung recently formalized its new range of smartphones, including the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra. The latter benefit from a very nice pre-order offer with unique colors and free accessories. But the manufacturer has also unveiled new tablets, including the Galaxy Tab S8, a high-end model that already benefits from a €200 bonus.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: an almost perfect tablet with its S-Pen

The South Korean brand has never left the tablet market and the latter are back with compelling models this year. The latest version is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and thanks to the offered Book Cover Keyboard Slim it can easily replace any ultra-portable small PC. Otherwise, the S-Pen can also transform your writing for quick and efficient note-taking, but also draw when needed. The latter has even more features and can be transformed into a multimedia remote control. It is one of the most powerful stylus pens on the market.

Otherwise, this tablet has a very nice 11-inch screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, or a resolution of 274 dots per inch. That’s not all, it also offers a 120Hz refresh rate, so you’ll have great fluidity both in the UI and in videos and games.

On the sound side, 4 speakers optimized by AKG are integrated, it really is made for multimedia.

The Galaxy S8 has adopted Qualcomm’s latest processor, the Snapdragon SM8450 8 Gen 1 engraved in 4 nm. With its maximum frequency of 3 GHz and its 8 cores, it is really very powerful. This is joined by 8 GB of RAM and above all 128 GB of expandable storage via a microSD port.

It also has a dual sensor on the back, 13 and 6 megapixels for taking photos and videos and a very practical 12 megapixel sensor for video calls.

For autonomy you will have to rely on a huge 8000mAh battery compatible with 45W fast charging.

Starting at a price of 769 euros, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 benefits from a bonus of 200 euros on an old device.

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.