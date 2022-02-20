The new (and spooky) trailer of the horror film Foo Fighters

Photo of mccadmin mccadminFebruary 20, 2022
0

The new (and spooky) trailer of the horror film Foo Fighters

“Studio 666” is based on a story by guitarist and singer Dave Grohl. It will premiere in the United States this February.

The singer appears possessed in the film.

Studio 666, the horror film from the Foo Fighters, will only open in select theaters in the United States. The story was invented by Dave Grohl, the band’s guitarist and vocalist. By the end of 2021 some pictures were presented. The official trailer arrived this Friday the 18th.

The video has 1m30 of blood, chainsaws, characters appearing out of nowhere, heads being grilled, screams, vomiting and more. Everything, of course, always to the sound of the Foo Fighters music.

The narrative begins when the band members rent a mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, USA to record a new album. But Grohl has writer’s block – and at the same time evil forces are at work.

Alongside musicians from Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee, the cast includes Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin.

The new “Studio 666” is realized by BJ McDonnell. “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries produced under our wing, it was finally time for us to take this to the next level… A full-length horror comedy,” said Dave Grohl of the film.

The film opens in the United States on February 25. There is currently no information on whether it will be available later in cinemas in other countries.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminFebruary 20, 2022
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of After Hayden Christensen, another actor in the trilogy wants to recapture his role in the series

After Hayden Christensen, another actor in the trilogy wants to recapture his role in the series

January 13, 2021
Photo of Discover the new, colorful Clint Barton costume in the Disney + Marvel series

Discover the new, colorful Clint Barton costume in the Disney + Marvel series

April 30, 2021
Photo of Vaccination delay: why does the drug Astrazeneca find so few buyers? Free press

Vaccination delay: why does the drug Astrazeneca find so few buyers? Free press

March 1, 2021
Photo of What’s new in the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Galaxy Watch 4 in 2021

What’s new in the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Galaxy Watch 4 in 2021

August 11, 2021
Back to top button