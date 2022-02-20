The new (and spooky) trailer of the horror film Foo Fighters

“Studio 666” is based on a story by guitarist and singer Dave Grohl. It will premiere in the United States this February.

The singer appears possessed in the film.

Studio 666, the horror film from the Foo Fighters, will only open in select theaters in the United States. The story was invented by Dave Grohl, the band’s guitarist and vocalist. By the end of 2021 some pictures were presented. The official trailer arrived this Friday the 18th.

The video has 1m30 of blood, chainsaws, characters appearing out of nowhere, heads being grilled, screams, vomiting and more. Everything, of course, always to the sound of the Foo Fighters music.

The narrative begins when the band members rent a mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, USA to record a new album. But Grohl has writer’s block – and at the same time evil forces are at work.

Alongside musicians from Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee, the cast includes Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin.

The new “Studio 666” is realized by BJ McDonnell. “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries produced under our wing, it was finally time for us to take this to the next level… A full-length horror comedy,” said Dave Grohl of the film.

The film opens in the United States on February 25. There is currently no information on whether it will be available later in cinemas in other countries.