The new 2021 editions of the Funko Pop figures appear

The Funko brand is unstoppable with its pop collectible figures. The latter presented the new 2021 edition of the Dragon Ball Z collection.

Dragon Ball Z: a ​​legendary anime

Dragon Ball Z has marked several generations and the license continues to apply through Dragon Ball Super or through this new 2021 edition of Funko pop collectible figures. In them, of course, we find Goku, but also the villains he faced, such as Doctor Géro, Frieza or Cell, as well as other characters who stood out.

This collection will be available from next June, but can be pre-ordered in our shop from 12.49 euros. These are officially licensed figures with their window box.

FUNKO POP PRINCE VEGETA FIGURE – DRAGON BALL Z.

One of the most famous protagonists after Goku is undoubtedly Vegeta. This figure uses the latter’s dress style when he first arrived on earth.

100% FINKO POP FREEZER FINAL SHAPE FIGURE – DRAGON BALL Z.

Freeza is one of the big bad guys who got Goku in a lot of trouble, and he even paid for the luxury of coming back to DBZ later.

FUNKO POP SAN GOHAN FIGURE WITH NOODLES – DRAGON BALL Z.

San Goku discovered the love for Chichi and from this union the little San Gohan was born. We find him eating noodles.

FIGURINE FUNKO POP DOCTOR GÉRO – DRAGON BALL Z.

He wanted to end all Super Saiyans and developed a hatred that he passed on to his artificial intelligence and that created Cell after his death.

FUNKO POP CELL FIGURINE – DRAGON BALL Z.

Cell is another super villain who also took on San Goku. To gain power, he absorbed other characters. Again it was not easy to defeat him.

FIGURE FUNKO POP SAN GOKU SUPER SAIYAN 1 – DRAGON BALL Z.

Goku knew how to develop his strength until he came to transform into Super Saiyan.

FUNKO POP VEGETO FIGURINE – DRAGON BALL Z.

To get stronger and save the earth, Goku and Vegeta had to train hand in hand until they mastered the Fusion to transform into Vegeto.

ALMIGHTY FUNKO POP KAMI FIGURE – DRAGON BALL Z.

The Almighty is a Namek who is considered to be God on earth and is closely related to the crystal balls. He also has an alter ego, the demon Piccolo.

FUNKO POP SUPER SAIYAN GOKU FIGURE – DRAGON BALL Z.

Here’s a second pop! from Goku in Super Saiyan and he’s very angry!