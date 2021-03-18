The Netherlands is shifting to the right – liberals must rule | Free press

The Hague (AP) – After his victory in the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands, Prime Minister Mark Rutte took the initiative to form a government. He can become government leader for the fourth time.

Rutte insisted on quick negotiations. The first address is the left liberal D66. She came out surprisingly well as number two in the election. But the negotiations will be difficult. Parliament is more fragmented than ever before, and it made a clear shock to the right.

According to the forecasts, Rutte’s right-wing liberal VVD was by far the strongest force in the House of Representatives with 150 seats and 35 seats. But the show stole Sigrid Kaag, top candidate of D66, the new star of politics in The Hague. She came second with 24 seats and relegated right-wing populist Geert Wilders to third place.

The winners cheered: shortly after the first predictions became known, 54-year-old Rutte jumped off the couch with joy. And the left-liberal Kaag danced on the table. Rutte and Kaag will most likely lead the country.

But coalition negotiations can be difficult. For a coalition with a majority you need at least two other parties. Mathematically, the previous alliance of VVD, D66 with Christian Democrats and the small ChristenUnie would still have a majority. But the Christian Democrats made losses. And Kaag really only wants to return to the coalition with another progressive party.

An unprecedented affair about child benefit ultimately could not harm Rutte. His VVD won two seats and is again the strongest with 35 seats. According to the analyzes of election researchers, voters want Rutte as crisis manager in the corona pandemic. So there is no change of power, but also little certainty.

Who governs the Binnenhof? What will the Netherlands look like after Corona? It is unclear. The new coalition must set the course for this, says Rutte. “We must first get the Netherlands through the crisis and then quickly make a new start possible.”

The 54-year-old therefore stays in the turret – the turret is the prime minister’s official residence on the medieval Binnenhof in The Hague. On the night of the election, he was asked if he was not gradually getting tired of the office after ten years. “Oh no, I have energy for ten years again”, replied Rutte.

But now a successor knocks violently on the door of the turret. Sigrid Kaag (59), Minister of Foreign Trade with extensive international experience, makes no secret of her desire to become the country’s first female head of government. She was the only campaigner who was clearly pro-European.

Kaag wants a “more progressive, fairer and greener policy”. And so she successfully occupied the issues of the left parties. That explains the historic losses of the green-left block. According to the analyzes, 25 percent of the D66 voters had chosen strategically. For them, D66 had the greatest chance of conducting left-wing politics in a coalition.

Climate change, housing shortages, social justice – these were all topics of the election campaign. And yet, the Green Party dramatically lost half its seats and only got seven. The Socialists now have nine seats, five fewer, and the Social Democrats were barely able to keep their meager nine seats after the historic defeat of 2017.

Instead, the right-wing extremists became stronger than ever. Right-wing populist Wilders has lost votes and has 17 seats. But with eight mandates, Thierry Baudet’s FvD was four times as large as before. Corona deniers and lockdown opponents in particular gave him their vote. For the first time in parliament, JA21 is a spin-off from FvD with four seats. Even though almost all established parties refuse to cooperate with Wilders and Baudet. The pressure from the right is strong. In addition, there is the fragmentation of parliament: 17 parties – that was the last in 1918 and is a bad harbinger of stability.