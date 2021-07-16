The Netherlands and Greece become corona risk areas | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Due to the sharp increase in the number of corona infections, the federal government will classify the Netherlands, Greece and parts of Denmark as risk areas from Sunday. This has been announced by the Robert Koch Institute.

This means that the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against tourist trips to these countries and regions. This also has practical consequences for the Netherlands and the Danish capital region around Copenhagen: Anyone who enters Germany from there by land and has not been vaccinated or recovered must take another corona test.

Risk list growing

With Greece and the Netherlands, two other popular holiday destinations for Germans are put on the risk list. In fact, Portugal and Cyprus have been classified as high-incidence areas due to their particularly high rates of infections, meaning a 5- to 10-day quarantine period for travelers who have not been vaccinated or recovered. Spain is still spared this fate, although the 7-day incidence there has now risen to 282. High incidence areas actually have a limit of 200, but other factors also come into play.

The Netherlands is the first of the nine neighboring countries of Germany to be fully classified as a risk area again. Overseas territories belonging to the kingdom are excluded. The delta variant is causing an explosive increase in infections in the Netherlands. After almost all restrictions were lifted, the number of new infections rose by 500 percent.

The number of infections has also been rising sharply in the popular holiday destination of Greece for several weeks – since the government relaxed the measures for nightlife and many young, not yet vaccinated people go out to party. People under the age of 30 are especially affected, but the number of patients in intensive care remains low. According to the Greek health authority, 132 patients are currently on ventilators in the country of 11 million inhabitants.

In Denmark, two regions are classified as risk areas: Hovedstad with the capital Copenhagen and the Faroe Islands.

Risk areas can be eliminated

However, the new classifications should only have a short shelf life. The federal government is working on a new access scheme from 1 August, which will completely remove the risk areas. 82 countries are currently classified in this category. There are also 29 areas of high incidence and 11 areas of virus variants.

Further changes to the risk list from Sunday:

• Outside Europe, Thailand and Myanmar are classified as risk areas. Cuba, Indonesia and Libya are becoming areas of high incidence.

• Sri Lanka and the Maldives, on the other hand, have been relegated from high incidence to high-risk areas.

• Sweden, Norway and the Comoros off the African coast are completely removed from the risk list.