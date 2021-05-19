The Needle Free Diabetes Care Market To Undergo Differentiation Through Innovation

Artificial Intelligence is the future of the healthcare industry. This could be attributed to improvements in diagnostic precision as there would be automatic assistance regarding clinical operation, workforce, and quantitative imaging. The Needle Free Diabetes Care Market report by Persistence Market Research emphasizes on the inflow of artificial intelligence therein and also the medications (pharmaceuticals) to be rendered. Precise diagnostics leads to precise rendition of drugs.

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder in this condition person will have high blood glucose levels than the normal blood glucose. This is mainly due to inadequate insulin production or body cells are unable to respond to the produced insulin in the body or both. Symptoms of Diabetes are hyperglycemic conditions, excessive excretion of urine, hunger, thirst, weight loss, fatigue and impaired vision. Diabetes is classified into Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes. According to 2014 statistics of WHO, globally 422 million people are suffering from diabetes with a prevalence rate of 8.5%.

Insulin therapy is the first line treatment for the diabetes if the patients didn’t respond to the oral hypoglycemic agents for type 2 diabetes. Insulin is usually administered via submucosal route by using insulin injections for both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. In diabetes diagnosis, blood pricking is the usual procedure to analyse the blood glucose levels in the body. This conventional treatment and diagnosis procedures might cause the needle-stick injuries for healthcare professionals and carers that leads to various infections and pain. Hence, non-invasive needle-free diabetes products gained traction in these years to overcome the aforementioned problems and to reduce needle phobia conditions in patients.

With an increase in the aging population, prevalence of diabetes population, raise in obese population, and change in food habits are the factors driving the growth of the needle-free diabetes care market during the forecast period. In addition to that, increase in awareness about the diabetes disease conditions are also driving the market. However, incorrect dosage, instances of skin damage or pain, infections, high cost and technical errors might hamper the growth of this needle-free diabetes care market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Based on devices Treatment devices Insulin patches Jet Injectors Insulin pens Insulin pumps Insulin infuser

Diagnostic devices Continuous glucose monitoring Instant glucose monitoring

Based on end user Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Consumer

Depending on the geographic region, needle-free diabetes care market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to have highest revenue share in needle-free diabetes care market and Asia Pacific geography is expected to dominate the market in future due to increase in the prevalence of diabetes population, especially in China and India.

Some of the key players in needle-free diabetes care market are Anatres pharma, European Pharma Group BV, Johnson and Johnson, Injex UK Ltd, Echo Therapeutics and MannKind Corporation.

