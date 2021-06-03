The Natural Organic Personal Care Product Market to be at its crescendo between 2020 and 2030

The global natural and organic personal care products market was valued at ~US$ 10 Bn in 2014, which is estimated to reach ~US$ 14 Bn by the end of 2019. The natural and organic personal care products market is projected to expand at a robust CAGR during the next decade. Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently released a new market research on the natural and organic personal care products market covering the global industry analysis 2014-2018 and forecast 2019–2029.

The report explores the global natural and organic personal care products market and provides deep-dive analysis for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. It includes vital macroeconomic factors and forecast factors that are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global natural and organic personal care products market. The report on the natural and organic personal care products market also brief on restraints that are likely to hamper the growth of the market, along with the potential opportunities and latest trends in the market.

Asian Countries Continue to Reflect High Potential for Market Growth

Multinational market players in the beauty and personal care industry have recognized the potential of Asian countries for their traditionally recommended natural and organic personal care products. In 2018, the Procter & Gamble Company acquired the Snowberry brand of natural skincare products in Asia. Also, Unilever has been making considerable investments in the Asian countries for natural and organic personal care products. CITIC Capital China Partners, the private equity subsidiary of CITIC Capital Holdings Limited, completed the acquisition of Trilogy International Limited.

Trilogy International Limited is a leading company based in New Zealand that has a well-known natural beauty care and fragrances brand. Thus, according to FMI analysis, companies are showing interest in the Asia Pacific region through huge investments, and mergers and acquisitions. Moreover, the growing young population in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the natural and organic personal care products market.

Emerging Players to Account for Prominent Shares

The global natural and organic personal care products market is anticipated to be moderately consolidated due to limited number of top product manufacturers for natural and organic personal care products across the globe. For deep-dive analysis, Persistence Market Research has segmented the market structure in three levels viz., Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. Here, emerging players are anticipated to account for ~ 20% of the global market share and generate ~US$ 4,100 Mn revenue from sales of natural and organic personal care products across the globe. Furthermore, leading players in the global natural and organic personal care products market are adopting the business expansion, incorporating mergers and acquisitions, and collaboration strategies in a bid to seize a significant market share in the global market.

In August 2018, L’Oreal acquired a German natural cosmetics company Logocos Naturkosmetik AG to strengthen its natural skincare segment product offerings.

In May 2019, Unilever announced the acquisition of brand Olly to provide new product category and accelerate growth in key geographic regions.

In June 2019, Unilever announced the acquisition of the leading prestige skincare brand, Tatcha. The acquisition expanded the popularity of exceptional products from Tatcha, which focuses on natural ingredients, exquisite design, and packaging quality.

A few prominent market players in the value chain of the global natural and organic personal care products market include Burt’s Bees, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Avon Products, Inc., L’Oréal SA, Arbonne International, LLC, Weleda AG, KORRES S.A. – Natural Products, Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc., Coty Inc., and AVEENO.

