The National Theater D. Maria II. Will reopen with the replacement of a show and a premiere

The D. Maria II National Theater will reopen with a return and a debut

Lisbon’s theater program already has plays until July.

Shows are returning to the theater

The opening of the concert halls is permitted again on Monday, April 19. In order to mark the date and return as soon as possible, the National Theater D. Maria II has already planned two plays.

The first is “Catarina ea Beleza de Matar Fascistas”, which takes the stage in Sala Garrett on the 19th. The Tiago Rodrigues show premiered in Guimarães in September 2020 and will be on stage with D. Maria II until April 26, before departing on an international tour. The cast includes actors such as António Fonseca, Beatriz Maia, Isabel Abreu, Marco Mendonça, Pedro Gil, Romeu Costa, Rui M. Silva and Sara Barros Leitão.

The next day, April 20th, it is Sala Estúdio’s turn to reopen with “Time to Reflect”, which can be seen until May 2nd. Ana Borralho and João Galante’s show is a performance that “suggests a means of reflection and meditation on death in life, on dying and returning to life as an out-of-body experience,” as the theater explains in a statement.

In addition, some changes were made to the rest of the program between April and July. Therefore, it is best to always consult the D. Maria II National Theater website to check the new dates. Anyone who has already bought tickets for one of the shows can clarify any doubts with the D. Maria II box office via the toll-free number (800 213 250) or by email (Bilheteira@nulltndm.pt)

The theater also emphasizes that this reopening is being done in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Health Authorities to ensure that all safety standards are respected.