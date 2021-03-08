The National Police were widely criticized after a tweet about the “file” was quickly deleted

False jumps occur regularly on social networks and communication can be difficult. This weekend it was the National Police who faced angry internet users after a controversial tweet. The latter completely contradicted what the police are supposed to share. Although this tweet was quickly deleted, it sparked a strong reaction.

a controversial tweet from the national police force

“Sending a file means taking the risk of seeing this shared photo #sexting,” the National Police tweeted on their official account this Saturday, March 6th. A quickly deleted controversial tweet indicating that “sexting,” the tendency to send naked photos of yourself to someone else, was problematic as the sender was exposed to the unsolicited publication of those photos publicly. However, one internet user recalled: “If the offenses provided for in Article 226-2 relate to words or images of a sexual nature taken in a public or private location, the sentences will be increased to two years. Imprisonment and a fine of 60,000.” Euro. “

Here is the tweet that the National Police just posted (and then deleted):

So is it this institution that protects women in France? By feeling guilty? pic.twitter.com/hOPgIbq77A

March 6, 2021

The public dissemination of images of a sexual nature without consent is a criminal offense that can be punished by law. A poorly worded tweet that forced the National Police to passionately delete it before facing the anger of stunned internet users. Many tweetos called the national police on their tweet, enough to put the hashtag #sexting on the top of Trends France for 2 hours. The account in question didn’t come back on topic and put its mistake under the carpet before tweeting another topic afterwards.

The national police’s Twitter account is disastrous. Either they post bad news and delete it 1 hour later, or they proudly display the arrest of a young person who had a joint on them while dismantling a network of drug traffickers

March 6, 2021

The national police, instead of condemning the revenge porn, told the victims that it was necessary to think? It’s unbelievable how fair it is in this country

March 6, 2021

How does the National Police fight against revenge porn? By addressing the potential culprits, reminding them of the illegality of the matter and the sentences imposed?

Oh no! By making the victims feel guilty, this is systematically the goal of their communication on the issue. pic.twitter.com/ll7MQJMvTA

March 6, 2021

I revised the work of the National Police CM more correctly. pic.twitter.com/9WPqS7CA9s

March 6, 2021

In 2021, national police will continue to create campaigns in which victims of revenge porn feel guilty. And we should feel safe to file a complaint

March 6, 2021

I took the liberty of correcting this image of police awareness because it is no longer possible to blame the victim. Pic.twitter.com/iqQukVxpxi

March 6, 2021

The French National Police really said, “Did you broadcast a nude and it aired? You were looking for dirty shit,” and I find that shameful

March 6, 2021

This tweet from the police, which more than ever confirms that the culture of rape exists, also reminds me of my fear of one day suffering from revenge porn. If that happened, would it be my fault for trusting someone I once loved? No.

March 6, 2021

The bad com versus the com they should have done, ouch ouch ouch … the image of the police doesn’t get better with these guys #sexting pic.twitter.com/Ff0ihUPgrz

March 6, 2021

What was posted by @PoliceNationale and what should have been posted! (I can’t figure out who took the picture thanks to the person who took the picture.) Guys deleted their tweet. Have you also signed up for a seminar “Culture of Rape and Victim Shame for Those Who Stayed Back”? pic.twitter.com/vnG0GwmPRS

March 6, 2021

Hello @PoliceNationale! pic.twitter.com/7JAngwWCSI

March 6, 2021

It’s good to delete @PoliceNationale. It’s even better to wonder how this tweet got through. pic.twitter.com/EhyLMFiQaC

March 6, 2021

Clear.

The victims’ fault is no. @ NousToutesOrg

March 6, 2021

It’s a good boss, we deleted it in time, nobody saw anything. pic.twitter.com/5Q3sBjWvYP

March 6, 2021