The Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Market Report (2020-2027): Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Forecasts
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages market.
Nano-enabled packaging is the next phase of evolution in the packaging industry. It enhances a product’s shelf life and reduces the risk of contamination. Nano-enabled packaging is formed using two basic components: nano-composites and nano-fillers.
Foremost key players operating in the global Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages market include:
3M
Honeywell International
Multisorb Technologies
DuPont
BASF
Amcol International
Crown Holdings
Sealed Air
Amcor
Nanocor
Bemis
Application Segmentation
Bakery Products
Beverages
Fruits and Vegetables
Dairy Products
Meat Products
Prepared Foods
Others
By Type:
Controlled Packaging
Active Packaging
Intelligent Packaging
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Market in Major Countries
7 North America Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Audience:
-Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages manufacturers
-Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages traders, distributors, and suppliers
-Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages industry associations
-Product managers, Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
-Market Research and consulting firms
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
