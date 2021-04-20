The Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Market Report (2020-2027): Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Forecasts

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages market.

Nano-enabled packaging is the next phase of evolution in the packaging industry. It enhances a product’s shelf life and reduces the risk of contamination. Nano-enabled packaging is formed using two basic components: nano-composites and nano-fillers.

Foremost key players operating in the global Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages market include:

3M

Honeywell International

Multisorb Technologies

DuPont

BASF

Amcol International

Crown Holdings

Sealed Air

Amcor

Nanocor

Bemis

Application Segmentation

Bakery Products

Beverages

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy Products

Meat Products

Prepared Foods

Others

By Type:

Controlled Packaging

Active Packaging

Intelligent Packaging

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Market in Major Countries

7 North America Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Nano-enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

