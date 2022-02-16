The mythical DeLorean officially returns to the present in a promising new version

The famous DeLorean, a legendary car from the Back to the Future trilogy, rises from its ashes to the delight of fans of the adventures of Marty McFly and the Doc.

mythical car

DeLorean Motor Company’s DMC-12 is so iconic that it inspired a documentary on Netflix focusing on the journey of its creator John DeLorean, an electro-pop concept album recreated by Playmobil but also by LEGO, since a set was supposed to land for April 2022. Last year, for his 40th birthday, a Back to the Future fan designer had envisioned a 2020 model of the famous car.

But an even more serious project seems to be in the papers of the Texas company that owns the rights to the brand. Make the DMC-12 a vehicle of the future, electric. Unless this project is new and has been the subject of much internal discussion, it would be close to final completion. A current announcement via a short teaser on the Internet proves it.

The future was never promised. Rethink today.

Sign up for the DeLorean to premiere in 2022.

https://t.co/K9n8D1s5uK#DeloreanEVolved#Delorean#Auto#ElectricVehicle#Luxury#BigGame pic.twitter.com/99HsGLCswb

February 13, 2022

electric and luxurious

This includes a mysterious trailer of about fifteen seconds in which we can see the characteristic doors that have made the brand famous, followed by the brand’s name. On the body side, the tweet drops this: “The future was never promised. Reimagine today”.

In addition, the presence of the hashtag #Luxury indicates that the model will be high-end. Another version of the video, published on the account of the Italian design company Italdesign, responsible for the inimitable lines of the original DMC-12, could be analyzed and confirmed that it would be a luxury model.

In the footsteps of Tesla?

Electric cars have never been more popular than they are today. This is partly due to Tesla cars being marketed by billionaire Elon Musk’s company. If, despite the tech guru’s recent promises, they are not yet fully autonomous, the Tesla must revolutionize the market and boost the automotive market in the medium and long term.

Unless they plan to look like Elon Musk’s hyper-connected car, we wonder what this future DeLorean will look like and whether or not it will break away from the iconic 1981 model in the future.