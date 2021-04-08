The Myanmar ambassador is not allowed to enter the embassy | Free press

The power struggle in Myanmar is drawing ever wider circles: the ambassador in London – a declared opponent of the military junta – feels the consequences for his position.

London (AP) – Myanmar’s ambassador to Great Britain, a declared opponent of the military junta in his country, has been banned from his own embassy in London.

Kyaw Minn was denied access to the building in the center of the British capital, the British news agency PA reports. The military attaché had asked him to leave the building, he was no longer the country’s representative, the BBC quoted the ambassador.

As a result, Kyaw Zwar Minn told the Telegraph, “They said they had an order from the capital, so they wouldn’t let me in.” “This is Great Britain, we are not in Myanmar.” The British government will not allow that. This is a “coup” by the “Myanmar army”. According to the Metropolitan Police in London, people gathered in front of the embassy to voice their protest against the ambassador’s exclusion, PA reported.

Kyaw Zwar Minn reportedly positioned herself as an opponent of the Southeast Asian country’s military coup in March. He demanded the release of the impotent Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi. The 75-year-old is under house arrest.

In Myanmar, countless people across the country have been taking to the streets for weeks to protest the generals’ coup in early February. According to estimates by the prisoner aid organization AAPP, more than 580 people have died since the coup and there are currently 2750 people in custody. It is feared that the number of victims could be much higher.

Following the February 1 coup in former Burma, the military had taken de facto head of government Aung San Suu Kyi into custody and imposed a one-year state of emergency. The protesters are calling for a return to democratic reforms and the restoration of Suu Kyi’s civilian government.

