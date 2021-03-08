The murder trial after the murder of George Floyd begins in the US | Free press

Minneapolis (AP) – Nearly a year after the murder of unarmed African-American George Floyd during a police operation, the trial of white lead defendant Derek Chauvin has begun in the United States.

The former police officer is charged, among other things, with second-degree murder, which has resulted in 40 years in prison in the US state of Minnesota. The Minneapolis court began filing motions on Monday. Judge Peter Cahill initially delayed the start of the time-consuming selection of the twelve jury members and four alternate candidates to Tuesday.

The main proceedings will begin on March 29. Cahill on Monday rejected prosecutor Matthew Frank’s request to delay the start of the trial pending a decision from a higher authority. “We’re not trying to postpone this case, but we want to handle the process properly,” said Frank. Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, opposed the delay.

The dispute concerned the admission of a supplement. Judge Cahill had originally rejected the prosecution’s motion to also charge Chauvin with third-degree murder. It has a 25-year sentence. An appeals court said Friday that the judge must allow the charges. However, this decision is not final and could end in the Minnesota Supreme Court. Prosecutor Frank therefore argued that the final decision on this matter should be awaited. Judge Cahill called this argument “a bit meager” and said the jury selection could still begin.

Chauvin, who was released after the incident and later released on bail, is charged with unintentional murder. According to German law, this charge would be more like manslaughter. Chauvin also faces second-degree manslaughter, punishable by an additional 10 years in prison.

Floyd, 46, was killed in a brutal arrest in Minneapolis on May 25 last year. Police arrested him on suspicion of payment with a $ 20 bogus bill. They pushed him to the ground in the street. Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s throat for eight minutes while Floyd begged him to breathe. According to the autopsy, Floyd passed out and died. Videos of the operation – recorded by passers-by – spread like wildfire.

Floyd’s fate had sparked massive protests against police brutality and racism in the United States for months – even though the pandemic meant there were actually tough demands in many places. The protests shocked the country on a historical scale. There were also demonstrations against racism in many other countries, including Germany – often under the slogan “Black Lives Matter”. The expectations of the process are therefore high. Many people in the United States, including perhaps most blacks, are hoping for a long sentence for Chauvin. They hope for a verdict that will set an example against racism and police brutality.

The Minneapolis court was closed with concrete barriers and fences because of the trial. Hundreds of protesters gathered around the building on Monday demanding justice for George Floyd. During a protest, according to a video, protesters chanted “No justice, no peace”. There had been massive riots in the city after Floyd’s death, numerous shops and a police station went up in flames.

The remaining three ex-police officers involved in the operation against Floyd are accused of complicity. They will enter a separate trial from 23 August. If convicted, they too could face lengthy prison terms.