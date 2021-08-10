The murder of an Afghan woman causes horror | free press

Berlin (dpa) – A shabby suitcase with a terrible content: After the murder of a mother of two from Afghanistan, presumably by two brothers, more details about the crime are now known.

On July 13, the suspects pulled the body of their sister in a large suitcase among many people in the busy Berlin-Südkreuz train station. The photo from surveillance cameras, which the newspaper “Bild” published Tuesday. The brothers, aged 22 and 25, are said to have murdered their 34-year-old sister in Berlin and took the body to Bavaria and buried there.

The prosecutor’s office had reviewed the video footage from the surveillance cameras, but would not comment on the footage. At the same time, a debate broke out about crime and the integration-political background.

The suitcase in the photos from the cameras at the train station looked sloppy and very heavy. Together, the two young men lifted him into the ICE, surrounded by waiting travelers. The detectives later showed by means of an attempt that the body of a woman could be accommodated in the suitcase model.

The brothers allegedly committed the act “out of insulted honor” because the sister’s life was not in accordance with their moral standards. The two have been in jail since August 4. The men and the dead are from Afghanistan and have been living in Germany for several years.

The woman had two children aged 9 and 13 and was separated from an Afghan man. According to researchers, she was put under enormous pressure, especially by one of the brothers who also lived in Berlin. He allegedly checked whether she was living a life according to the rules of a backward, male-dominated Islamic society.

Murders in the name of alleged honor, so-called honor killings, have caused a stir across Germany in the past. In February 2005, 23-year-old German-Turkish woman Hatun Sürücü was shot three times by her brother in Berlin. Women’s rights organizations speak about many such acts every year.

Berlin Senator for Social Affairs Elke Breitenbach (left) opposed the term ‘honour killing’ and preferred to speak of ‘feminicide’. “That means killing women because of their gender.”

The women’s rights activist and lawyer Seyran Ates clearly contradicted it on the RBB-Inforadio. It must be made clear that this is about the western way of life of women and murder in the name of an alleged family honour. That is not addressed enough in Germany and people are not looking closely. There is this special concept of family honor in certain societies and the male perpetrators acted on it. In classic German families, brothers wouldn’t kill a sister because she lived too Western.

“Honor killings are just the tip of the iceberg,” Ates said. There are still major problems in parallel societies with women’s oppression and violence. If integration policy does not see this, “it is an indictment of politics”.

The psychologist and author Ahmad Mansour also drew attention in the Tagesspiegel to the major differences between parts of Arab societies and Germany in the field of women’s rights and sexuality. Mansour criticized integration policies and refugee initiatives that often suppressed these issues. The women are the ones who suffer.

Berlin CDU chairman Kai Wegner called on Saturday: “We need an open debate about failed integration because of archaic values ​​being brought to Germany from the countries of origin.”