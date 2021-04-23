The Multi Assay Market To Undergo Differentiation Through Innovation

Skilled professionals can contribute to the innovation and growth in research and development by generating new knowledge in the field. Unfortunately, there is a shortage of skilled professionals engaged in research and developmental activities. Low salary scales, challenging roles, and inadequate laboratory training are some of the main factors contributing to the lack of skilled professionals.

Special laboratory training courses are a must for handling biological sample. As these courses are expensive, the growth of the multi assay market might be hindered. Also, less awareness for multiple assay resulted in lack of experienced people in research laboratories, thus hampering growth of the multi assay market. Thus, lack of skilled professionals and shortage of equipment & other accessories associated with research laboratories can negatively impact the multi assay market growth in developing region