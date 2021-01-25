The MSI Optix G241 super gaming monitor is on sale, a golden deal for gamers

Long live the sales and it’s the gamers who will be happy again as this is a great MSI Optix G241 gaming monitor.

MSI Optix G241: unparalleled fluidity

The MSI Optix G241 is a real gaming screen with a 24-inch diagonal and a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. In addition, there is an excellent refresh rate of 144 Hz, which offers you a perfectly smooth picture, especially since it is compatible with Nvidia G-Sync technology. The latter avoids tearing and skipping pictures by synchronizing the screen field and the graphics card

Also note that we’re using a very responsive 1ms model in terms of latency. The MSI Optix G241 has a game mode with which it can be optimized especially for this use.

The following applies to connectivity:

1 DisplayPort 1.2 connector. 2 HDMI 1.4 connectors

Previously booked at € 249.99, it is currently € 209.99. And if you want to create a new configuration, we have a great price for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X.

Why succumb?

144 Hz G-Sync compatibility update 1 ms latency

