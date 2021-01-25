The MSI Optix G241 super gaming monitor is on sale, a golden deal for gamers
Long live the sales and it’s the gamers who will be happy again as this is a great MSI Optix G241 gaming monitor.
MSI Optix G241: unparalleled fluidity
The MSI Optix G241 is a real gaming screen with a 24-inch diagonal and a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. In addition, there is an excellent refresh rate of 144 Hz, which offers you a perfectly smooth picture, especially since it is compatible with Nvidia G-Sync technology. The latter avoids tearing and skipping pictures by synchronizing the screen field and the graphics card
Also note that we’re using a very responsive 1ms model in terms of latency. The MSI Optix G241 has a game mode with which it can be optimized especially for this use.
The following applies to connectivity:
1 DisplayPort 1.2 connector. 2 HDMI 1.4 connectors
Previously booked at € 249.99, it is currently € 209.99. And if you want to create a new configuration, we have a great price for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X.
Why succumb?
144 Hz G-Sync compatibility update 1 ms latency
Affiliate links
The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.