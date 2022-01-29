The movie will be as important as Avengers Endgame, here’s why

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 expected in theaters on May 3rd, 2023, its director, the insane James Gunn, has just made a sensational announcement about the future of the license in an interview. An announcement that inevitably evokes the ending of the Avengers: Endgame movie.

Gunn, the powder keg of the MCU

In two works, Guardians of the Galaxy, under the aegis of a very unique James Gunn, will have managed to establish itself as a very believable team while getting a little out of step with the large MCU family.

It has to be said that James Gunn (almost) does what he wants with his driver’s license and behind the camera in general. We saw it with the latest Suicide Squad, which was highly NSFW, bold and banging down the genre codes.

shock statement

The totally creepy filmmaker will be back again for this third act, titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, and during an interview with Deadline Podcast, Gunn dropped this:

It’s the end for us, the last time we’ll see this Guardians team. It’s big, very big and dark. It’s different than what people might expect. I want to be true to the characters and the story to give people the ending they deserve. It’s still a bit scary, but I’m doing my best. I know that most episodes of the third trilogy suck, but that’s not true every time.

Thus, the third volume of Guardians of the Galaxy will indeed mark the end of the adventures of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamorra (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Rocket (Bradley Cooper). and Groot (Vin Diesel). If some directors try to keep restarting the machine at the risk of going astray, James Gunn seems intent on offering a conclusion worthy of the name.

The End of the Guardians?

Does that mean we won’t see the famous galactic band again? Gunn uses terms like: “this team of Guardians” or “the way they were”. Therefore, this may indicate that the team is simply disbanding or being replaced by other Guardians.

We had a glimpse of the possible end of the Guardians a while back, through the words of Dave Bautista, who plays the character of Drax, who said he likes to move away from his character in The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The latter considers himself too old to embody the character and particularly to maintain the requisite fitness:

Drax isn’t going anywhere. He just doesn’t get played by that guy anymore! When it comes out I’ll be 54, by God! I’m afraid my body will dangle any moment now

If we’ve known for a long time that Guardians of the Galaxy is structured as a trilogy, there’s no doubt that this film should have the same impact on fans as Avengers: Endgame. It will be remembered that the first two films are among the MCU’s biggest hits with audiences. Furthermore, the effect the film could have on viewers could be just as frightening: as well as saying goodbye to certain characters, it could completely reshuffle the cards of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by delving deeper into certain themes and connecting the Avengers with the eternal.

We will therefore have to wait until May 3, 2023 to perhaps find out what the farewell of the Guardians of the Galaxy will be. In the meantime, viewers should be able to see her again on the Disney+ site with a special episode expected for Christmas.

For his part, James Gunn is also directing the opposing camp, at DC, with the Pacemaker spin-off, adored by American critics but unavailable in France (HBO Max is still unavailable).