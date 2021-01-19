The movie in which Captain America is making his comeback is at the heart of a crazy theory

The Fate of Captain America was received pretty well by fans, despite being a very popular character. The point is, his comeback is certainly planned, which is causing a lot of talk in the cottages. Today we follow the unfolding of a rather interesting theory that tells us how and when the return of Captain America might be orchestrated.

Rumors of Chris Evans’ return to mcu

On January 14th, we were amazed to learn that Captain America (Chris Evans) had just made a thunderous comeback in the MCU. The actor would actually be negotiating with Marvel Studios over a possible future movie, or even a second.

The actor responded to this information on Twitter, stating that he “just heard the news,” which meant he was unaware of such negotiations. It has to be said that Marvel is committed to never disclosing this type of information too far in advance, especially when negotiations are still ongoing. So many fans have seen this as an attempt by Chris Evans to cloud the water. With rumors and “proof” attempts increasing on the internet, one question remains: In which movie could Chris Evans make his comeback? We invite you to discover a pretty compelling theory.

Captain America back?

According to the theory we’re introducing you today, Chris Evans would repeat his role as Captain America for the purposes of the Avengers 5 movie. At first, is it certain that we will see an Avengers 5? Kevin Feige is regularly confronted with this question during his interviews and always reacts positively, even if he leaves doubts about a possible future release date. The world would indeed need Captain America to deal with the rise of Kang The Conqueror, who will appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. We know that Kang The Conqueror will be an extraordinary threat that our MCU heroes must fight together in Phase 4. It’s also unlikely that The Wasp and Ant-Man could manage to get him out of control for good on their own. State of damage.

If we are to follow the theory below, we must first keep in mind that the return of Captain America must not detract from the story that was reserved for him in Endgame. In fact, Marvel isn’t going to sabotage itself, so there’s a good chance it will take an approach. So Marvel was able to extract an earlier version of Captain Marvel from the flow of time. As we know, the Multiverse will be ubiquitous in Phase 4 of the MCU, and it will surely be the MCU’s best option if selected for Captain America to reappear in a future production.

Of course, assuming the Multiverse is the MCU’s only consistent choice to bring Chris Evans back, a scenario comes to mind. In the comics, Kang is a character who can go where she wants over time, and he’s largely able (although initially human) to acquire the strengths it takes to take on the most powerful Heroes of the world. He could even travel back in time and recruit powerful threats that our heroes fought in the past, or even recruit villains from other universes that we have never met before. That way, Kang was able to build an army. It may be that the only way to win against him is to use the same strategy. That way, Captain America’s return would seem “more legitimate”.

In the MCU, the Avengers could use the quantum realm to turn back time and find the heroes they need to defeat Kang. As someone whose leadership is unparalleled in the MCU, Captain America would be the perfect choice. This is a theory that has the advantage of taking over the elements we already know from Phase 4 of the MCU. It remains to be seen what Marvel prepares for us.