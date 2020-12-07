The mother of a young man who gave birth to a Netflix documentary has died

A woman committed suicide four months after her daughter, another fact that adds to the tragic history of the family.

Family marked by tragedy

Melinda Coleman, mother of Daisy Coleman, died last Sunday, December 6th. The Colorado Springs family in the USA are the protagonists of the Netflix documentary “Audrie & Daisy”, which was released four years ago.

The 58-year-old woman committed suicide four months after her 23-year-old daughter did the same, according to the Daily Mail. Daisy will have committed suicide on August 4th after at least four attempts. He did it with a gun while talking to his friend on a video call. The explanation is that he allegedly discovered he couldn’t have children.

“Melinda was a talented veterinarian and a devoted mother and wife. Most of all, she loved and believed in her children. It’s no coincidence that he created some of the most talented, passionate, and resilient children, ”Melinda’s death wrote on her Instagram page, SafeBae, an organization Daisy founded to support victims of sexual abuse.

This is just the tragic ending to a story, or a more tragic one, told in the 2016 documentary. This Netflix movie tells how Daisy and her best friend Paige Parkhurst were raped when they were 14 and 13 years old, respectively. It all happened in the basement of a schoolmate, Matthew Barnet, who was initially evicted, although his belief was later confirmed. This whole story meant that almost no one believed in Daisy at the time, and the young woman had been violently bullied.

The Coleman family had suffered other tragedies when their father died in a car accident some time before Daisy’s rape, and then in 2018 when one of the brothers also died in an accident. Now only two brothers of the girl are still alive.