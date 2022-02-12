The most incredible photos of the waves of Nazaré can be seen in this new exhibition

The most incredible photos of the waves of Nazaré can be seen in this new exhibition

The Naza 10 exhibition brings together photographs by Jorge Leal that will be on display in Nazaré.

Nowadays it is worth going there

Few have spent as many hours observing and photographing the giant waves of Nazaré as photographer Jorge Leal. Now, years of hard work is showcased in the Naza 10 exhibit, part of the local Nazaré North Canyon project.

The photographer from Porto is the author of some of the most famous photos of Praia do Norte’s waves and the brave surfers who brave them. Several of his paintings traveled around the world as Nazaré gained worldwide fame, largely thanks to records of waves surfed in recent years.

From Sunday, at the Chaby Pinheiro Theater in Nazaré, you can visit the exhibition that brings together more than 30 images taken in Praia do Norte over the last ten years. The project has names like Garret McNamara or Maya Gabeira as ambassadors.

The exhibition will remain open until March 6th. Admission is free.