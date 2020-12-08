The most anticipated game of 2020 is coming soon, a must-see blockbuster

After many postponements, Cyberpunk 2077 will finally be released on December 10th. A game that millions of players around the world are especially waiting for. Cyberpunk 2077 is aimed at current and next generation consoles and of course PCs and is none other than THE blockbuster of this year.

The most anticipated game of 2020 has finally been released

Cyberpunk 2077 is full of promise and immerses players in the heart of Night City, a futuristic metropolis where mega-corporations dictate their laws. Governments no longer have full power in this dystopian cyberpunk world. Technological implants are the order of the day and thus increase the original capacities of their owners. Arms, eyes, organs, the changes made depend primarily on the needs of the person.

But if Cyberpunk 2077 is an American blockbuster, as expected, it’s because it was developed by the talented minds of the Polish studio CD Projekt RED. A renowned studio thanks to which RPG enthusiasts were able to discover the Witcher saga. Three titles, the latest of which quickly became a classic. A rich and established universe, charismatic characters, and very well-written quests fueled by an edited intrigue have made The Witcher 3 a must-see.

Cyberpunk 2077 has shown up here and there over and over again over the years. The hype is now at its peak, especially since the studio has invited many guests for its game. So, alongside videographers and other influencers, it is the actor Keanu Reeves, who is known for his role as Neo in Matrix or John Wick in the saga of the same name. The Canadian actor plays Johnny Silverhand, the singer of the imaginary group Samurai. An even more obvious approach to Hollywood, especially since the resources devoted to developing the game are considerable.

In addition to its story and characters, Cyberpunk 2077 aims to seduce most of all with its gameplay. The CD Projekt RED Studio has already presented several large gameplay segments in which the city of Night City could be partially explored. With its advanced gameplay and, above all, its numerous customization options, the studio should appeal to a large segment of gamers. Enter secretly or eloquently. It is up to you to move your way through this complicated world that is full of inequalities.

a game that is meant to be a blockbuster

In addition to the gameplay choices, Cyberpunk 2077 is characterized by customization options. When creating V, the main character, you can choose the gender, hair color, eyes, body, but also change the genitals, as well as the origin and class, according to your preferences. Cyberpunk 2077 could change the face of video games with its AAAA gaming tunes. Players look forward to discovering more as the waiting time gets longer.

In addition to its futuristic vehicles, CD Projekt RED aims to bring its players to travel through its cyberpunk experiences. Thanks to the so-called “braindances”, V, the protagonist, will be able to live the past experiences of other people himself. A world that is much more advanced than ours, that embodies a real change of scenery. Conceived as a noisy, populous, futuristic city, but above all lively, Night City remains dominated by gangs. Different origins, different activism, specific dislikes, these gangs rule clean neighborhoods of the city.

It is up to you to use force or dialogue to communicate with them in order to complete your missions. Eliminate his troops or, on the contrary, gather them for your cause. Cyberpunk 2077 leaves players with the choice of the adventure of their choice. The replayability is pushed even further there, even more with the planned multiple endings. It remains to be seen how many. But to find out all the details, you have to be patient. Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be released until December 10th. However, it seems certain that Cyberpunk 2077 should mark 2020 and 2021 with its release if its excellence should make an impression.