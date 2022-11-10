The Missing 8 original sci-fi web anime releases Episode 8 finale on YouTube with English subtitles

The Lacking 8 Episode 8 screenshot, that includes Pop and Punk about to remodel. Pic credit score: Naoki Yoshibe and Wit Studio

On November 8, 2022, Fuzi launched the ultimate episode of the unique net anime The Lacking 8 by animator Naoki Yoshibe (JoJo’s Weird Journey) and Wit Studio (Assault on Titan), which was impressed by Fuzi’s music movies, on their official YouTube channel.

You possibly can watch the ultimate episode right here:

【オリジナルWEBアニメ】『The Lacking 8（ミッシングエイト）』第8話（8/8） – Anthem of Our Dying Day –

(Simply activate the CC to get the English subtitles). All 8 episodes can be found on Fuzi’s YouTube channel.

Should you haven’t been watching this unimaginable anime but, you can begin from Episode 1 right here:

【オリジナルWEBアニメ】『The Lacking 8（ミッシングエイト）』第1話（1/8） – Welcome To Our Life –

In July 2019, the idea of The Lacking 8 debuted in a music video by Fuzi and Neru titled “0verflow” (feat. Luschka and Panaman).

You possibly can watch the video right here:

In March 2020, a second video with Nero titled “0ptimi2er” (feat. Luschka & Mas Kimura) launched.

You possibly can watch the video right here:

What’s the plot of The Lacking 8?

The story is about in an alien world inhabited by robots, androids, and Dragonnewt. At some point, a human named Lux lands on the planet and encounters an empty, mechanical doll with out a coronary heart. Lux feels sorry for it and decides to grant it the Energy of 8.

The humanoid machine now endowed with this energy gained a soul. (Had been these Lux’s recollections?) The android additionally gained limitless energy within the type of creativeness and creativity, which it handed all the way down to its “youngsters” within the type of knowledge.

The story facilities on an android lady named Poppy, who has a dream a few wolf though “dreaming” is meant to be one thing solely people can do. When Poppy decides to inform her good friend Punkun about it he asks if she’s damaged.

Later, Poppy and Punkun set out on a mission to exterminate Dragonnewt which have infiltrated Mom’s area. Poppy is so distracted by her dream in regards to the wolf and needing to create a weapon to combat the Dragonnewt primarily based on it that Punkun will get injured.

Poppy swiftly apologizes and makes use of her energy of creativeness along with Punkun, who makes use of his energy of creativity, to remodel Punkun right into a spear, which Poppy then makes use of to defeat the Dragonnewt and save the remaining robots and androids within the space. After they mix their energy it’s referred to as “infiniteight”.

Poppy and Punkun’s responsibility is to make use of their distinctive energy to guard town from the Dragonnewt. Poppy will get visions of weapons they will use to defeat the Dragonnewt and she or he desires to make use of the “wolf” she dreamed about as a result of she thinks will probably be extremely sturdy. Sadly, she has to persuade the cussed Punkun first.

Later, Mom heals Punkun’s arm, however warns him to not push himself as a result of his physique can solely be repaired so many instances. When Punk goes to hunt out Poppy to apologize to her for being cussed, he lastly sees the picture of the wolf that Poppy has been happening about and decides that he likes it. The 2 witness a star falling…what might it imply?

Who’re the forged members?

The Lacking 8 forged members embody:

Hikaru Tohno – Poppy

Makoto Koichi – Punkun

Atsumi Tanezaki – Maesarc

Risae Matsuda – Emory

Ai Kayano – Mom

Mitsuru Miyamoto – Father

Hibiku Yamamura – Raphaela

Misaki Watada – Corey

Who’re the manufacturing staff members?

The Lacking 8 manufacturing staff members embody:

Director, Storyboard Artist, and Editor – Yoshibe

Animation – Wit Studio

Assistant Director – Aoi Umeki

Scriptwriters – Naoki Sato, Fuzi, and Yoshibe

Music composers – Yamato Kasai from Mili and Neru

Colour setting and end animation – Miyuki Kowata

Character Designers – Fuzi, tokiki, and sowiti

Font Designer – Tsuyoshi Kusano

Idea artists – Fuzi and tokiki

Background Director at Studio RUFUS – Miu Niyamoto

Background board at Wit Studio – Perryko Kitajima

Background artists at Studio RUFUS – Miu Miyamoto, E-CHO, and tokiki

Compositing director and compositing artist – Azuma

Sound results – Katsuhiro Nakajima

Studio association at SSS-Studio – Rio Mitsuyama

Studio assistant – Saori Mannen

Sound Director – Watanabe Yusuke

Sound manufacturing supervisor at HALF HP STUDIO – Tsukiho Saito

Animation producers – Tetsuya Nakatake and Shou Ohtani

Line supervisor – Ayaka Sasaki

