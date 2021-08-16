The miniature house that Banksy created in his new collection of artwork

The British artist, of whom nobody knows who he is, made a “spray vacation” off the coast of England, where he left several works.

It was installed in the Merrivale Model Village.

Banksy, probably the most famous anonymous artist in the world, has carried out a summer “spraycation” (a mixture of the words “spray” and “vacation” in English) over the past few days. He left several pieces on the streets of various cities: some more discreet, others more imposing.

For example, it left a couple dancing to the sounds of an accordionist at a bus stop; a seagull apparently trying to eat garbage that looks like food; a rat drinking from a cup on a chair at the base of a tube that emits water with litter; or a fun addition to a centuries-old statue of former King’s Lynn Mayor Frederick Savage – with a brightly colored tongue and ice cream.

As always, street art is ephemeral. Some of these pieces have already been removed, others have been painted over – but local authorities intend to remove this new coat of paint and restore the piece – and others have stayed there since Banksy painted them.

It was placed in this protective structure by the park officials.

One of the most curious was featured by the artist at Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth. It is a miniature park with houses and castles built in detail. As Banksy had done in museums, for example, in this case he didn’t change anything that already existed. Instead, just one object was added.

The artist has built a little house next to the others of him (or someone who works with him). A big Banksy tag in red hangs on one of the walls and on the other the phrase “Go big or go home” (something like “think big or go away”, in free translation). A mouse on a small wheel completes the piece – these rodents are often used in Banksy’s works.

The BBC explains that park manager Frank Newsome removed the house and put it in a protective structure – and then returned it to where Banksy left it. However, it is only open to the public at certain times: from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“Banksy has a team of animators, modellers and makers that they can recruit to create the most extravagant miniatures and models,” explains Paul Gough, professor and vice dean of Arts University Bournemouth, on the BBC website.

“The house in Merrivale Village is a fine example with an added signature tag, the ‘Go big or go home’ message that plays with the idea of ​​scale and houses,” added Paul Gough.

