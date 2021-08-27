The millionaire scam that turned into a scandal (now told in the movie)

“The Queens of Discounts” premiered in Portuguese cinemas this Thursday. It has Kristen Bell and Vince Vaughn in the cast.

It’s called “The Queens of Discounts” and it’s a new crime comedy inspired by an unlikely true story. The film, directed and written by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly, premiered in Portuguese cinemas this Thursday, August 26th.

The cast has names like Kristen Bell, Vince Vaughn, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Paul Walter Hauser, Bebe Rexha, Stephen Root, Nick Cassavetes, Joel McHale, Annie Mumolo, Jack McBrayer, Marc Evan Jackson, and Garrett Wareing.

The real story behind this argument began with a group of three friends, housewives from an American suburb of Arizona, who were deeply in debt. The solution? Start a multi-million dollar scam with counterfeit coupons from multiple companies.

In real life, these women are called Robin Ramirez, Amiko Fountain, and Marilyn Johnson. They lived on the outskirts of Phoenix. Ramirez was the first to think of this criminal conspiracy – it started selling counterfeit coupons in 2007. The other two women later joined her.

These housewives had fake coupons made abroad – they were replicas of real coupons that customers could use to get huge discounts at various brands and establishments.

When they got the coupons, they sold them online on platforms like eBay and the SavvyShopperSite website. This last site had restricted access – users had to be invited by others to gain access. And it quickly became a hit.

After all, business was doing incredibly well there. For just one dollar they could buy a voucher for a seven dollar free pizza. Others bought coupons that guaranteed free pet food, diapers, or housewares.

Target companies whose coupons were counterfeited included PepsiCo, Hershey, Unilever, and Proctor & Gamble. In a message posted on the website, a satisfied customer said he paid only seven dollars for a no-cap diaper voucher – that is, he could buy diaper packages worth more than $ 50 for just seven.

“We ordered hundreds of dollars worth of vouchers every month,” an anonymous shopper told a local newspaper. “Sometimes I would leave the store with three shopping carts.”

In addition, when customers did not use the full value of the coupon, the brands often received the remaining unused value in cash. That said, a person could use a $ 25 voucher to buy something that costs $ 15 – and the company would give them $ 10 in exchange.

“These people didn’t buy coupons from this site. They bought lots and lots and used them, ”a police officer involved in the investigation told CBS5, quoted by The Daily Mail.

Only these three women were caught. During a routine internal audit, Proctor & Gamble discovered counterfeit coupons in circulation – and hired a team of private investigators to uncover the source of these counterfeit coupons.

The company eventually reported the case to official authorities – and Phoenix police conducted an eight-week investigation to determine the suspicion. In July 2012, they searched Robin Ramirez’s home and seized counterfeit coupons worth a total of more than $ 25 million.

During the investigation, they also seized 22 weapons, 21 vehicles, a speedboat, cash and other goods valued at around two million dollars.

The three women were arrested and charged with counterfeiting, counterfeiting, money laundering and conducting an illegal business, among other things. Robin Ramirez, who is believed to be the head of the operation, committed most of the crimes. She was sentenced to two years in prison – and another seven on probation. The other two women were only convicted of forgery. The trio also had to pay compensation to the companies.

