The Middle East Conflict – A Struggle for Land and Security | Free press

Tel Aviv (dpa) – Essentially, the Middle East conflict revolves around the just over 100 kilometers wide strip of land between the Jordan and the Mediterranean.

But it is also about home and safety. There have been many attempts in the past to ease tensions between Israel and the Palestinians through negotiations, treaties and agreements. But there were and always will be attacks on armed forces. However, hardly any progress has been made in solving the problems.

How did the State of Israel originate?

Long before the Holocaust, the Zionist political movement strove to establish a nation-state for Jews. This would originate in the area of ​​the “Holy Land” – at that time inhabited mainly by Arabs – the root of Judaism in the Hebrew Bible and the residence of the Jews as far back as ancient times. Even after the Romans expelled the Jews from Judea – later called Palestine – there was a small Jewish presence in various cities in the first and second centuries up to modern times.

During the anti-Semitic terror in Europe under German Nazi rule, from 1933 onwards, Palestine became one of the main refuges to escape the Shoah. Even from Arab states sympathetic to the Nazi regime, Jews are fleeing pogroms to the British Mandate on the Mediterranean. After the Second World War, the United Nations called for the region to be split into a Jewish and an Islamic Arab state. The Jews agree, the Arabs reject the plan.

How does the armed conflict with the Arabs begin?

Immediately after Israel gained independence on May 15, 1948, neighboring countries Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria declared war. In battle, the new state can expand its territory and conquer the western part of Jerusalem. About 700,000 Palestinians are fleeing to neighboring countries, where some of their descendants are still living in refugee camps. Their number has now grown to more than five million. On the other hand, Jews are being expelled from Arab states – or fleeing to Israel. It is estimated that of the 900,000 Jews who lived in Arab lands before 1948, only a few thousand live today.

What Happens After Independence?

In recent decades, there have been repeated wars between Israel and its neighbors seeking to destroy the fledgling state. In the Six Day War of 1967, Israel conquered the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, East Jerusalem, the Golan Heights and the Sinai Peninsula. The later incorporation of East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights into Israeli territory is not internationally recognized. In 1973, the Jewish state was able to repel an attack by the Arab states led by Egypt and Syria on Yom Kippur, the most important Jewish holiday, but with heavy losses.

To date, Israel has made peace with some of its neighbors. The country now maintains diplomatic relations with Egypt, which received Sinai in 1982, and Jordan. Relations will also be normalized with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

And what about the Palestinians?

They continue to feel robbed of their homes. Two million people in the Gaza Strip are currently living in dire conditions and a blockade from Israel that Egypt has backed and justified with security interests. Life in the occupied West Bank is also characterized by many obstacles due to the Israeli occupation.

In the past, protests have often led to spirals of violence and terrorist attacks with many deaths in Israel. The first Intifada (Arabic for ‘uprising’) in December 1987 was caused by a road accident that killed four Palestinians in an already tense situation. The Second Intifada begins in 2000 after a demonstrative visit by then Israeli opposition leader Ariel Sharon to the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. After that, the number of Palestinian suicide attacks increased rapidly, including in the Israeli interior. In 2002, Israel begins construction of a 750-kilometer barrier around the West Bank. Fences and walls partially run on Palestinian territory.

What have the Palestinians achieved so far?

Under the Oslo Peace Accords signed after 1993, the Palestinians achieve partial autonomy in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. But the main issues in the conflict, such as the future borderline of a potentially independent Palestine, the issue of Israeli settlements and the fate of Palestinian refugees, have not yet been definitively resolved.

What do the Palestinians want?

The Palestinian leadership is calling for a state of its own in the West Bank and Gaza Strip with East Jerusalem as its capital. She also wants the refugees to have the right to return to their old homeland, but Israel rejects this. The secular ruling Fatah of Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, who rules the West Bank, strives for an independent state within the 1967 borders. But there are also anti-Semitic attempts to wipe out the Jewish state completely. Above all, Hamas, classified as a terrorist organization in Europe and the US, denies Israel’s right to exist and calls for the forced settlement of an Islamic Palestine from the Mediterranean to the Jordan. Missiles are fired repeatedly at neighbors and incendiary and explosive balloons are being sent from the Gaza Strip, which is blocked by Israel and Egypt and ruled by Hamas. Israel responds with military operations.

But do the Palestinians essentially agree?

No. After Israel evacuated Jewish settlers in the Gaza Strip and withdrawn its troops against strong resistance, radical Islamist Hamas expelled Fatah from the coastal area in 2007 in a bloody power struggle. Since then, Hamas has been seeking more and more influence – including in the West Bank. This also includes military demonstrations of power. Since the end of 2008, Israel and Hamas have fought three wars.

What does Israel want?

Above all, the recognition of the state and an end to terror. However, the systematic settlement of Palestinian territory, which began after the 1967 conquests, remains a major point of contention. While Israel evacuated settlements in the Gaza Strip in 2005, there are now 600,000 Israeli settlers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in addition to the Palestinians. The regions of the West Bank where there are Jewish settlements or military facilities remain fully under Israeli control. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha), this area covers more than 60 percent of the West Bank. The settlers claim to settle in the land of their ancestors. The United Nations considers settlements a violation of international law and a major obstacle to peace.

What about Jerusalem?

This is one of the central issues in the conflict. Israel claims Jerusalem as its “eternal and indivisible capital.” The Palestinians want the eastern part as the capital of their own state. Central religious centers for Judaism, Islam, and Christianity are mainly located in the Arab-influenced eastern part. There is the old city with the Temple Mount, which is considered an important shrine for Jews and Muslims alike. According to Jewish belief, the ancestor Abraham almost sacrificed his son Isaac there out of godliness. For Jews, the Holy of Holies is located on the Temple Mount, it is considered the place of creation. Muslims believe it was from there that the Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven.

What is the purpose in the room?

A peaceful solution to the conflict in the Middle East is largely unanimous internationally that the area has been divided into two independent countries. Besides Israel, a democratic Palestine must be created. But all diplomatic initiatives for such a result have so far failed. So far, about 140 countries around the world have recognized Palestine as a sovereign state, but most Western countries, such as the US or Germany, believe that a Palestinian state should only exist after a peace settlement with Israel. The country has observer status at the United Nations, but is not a full member. The split between the rival Palestinian organizations Hamas and Fatah is also seen as a major obstacle to a solution.

How many casualties have been mourned in the Middle East conflict over the years?

There are several details about this. According to the UN office of Ocha, 5,686 people on the Palestinian side and 251 Israelis died in the Middle East conflict between 2008 and the end of 2020.

The human rights organization Betselem, considered critical of Israel, estimates the number of Palestinian civilians and fighters killed at 10,657 between the fall of 2000 and the end of April 2021 – before the current escalation. Some of them were murdered by the Palestinians themselves. According to Betselem, 1,268 people (440 soldiers and 828 civilians) were killed on the Israeli side.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry reports that since September 2000, more than 1,360 people have been killed by Palestinian violence and terrorism. The Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, affiliated with the Israel Defense Forces, states that more than 13,000 missiles were fired at Israel between 2006 and 2020. According to the military, about 2,300 missiles have been fired at Israel since the start of the most recent escalation.