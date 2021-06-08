The Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Market To Grow Beholding “Altruistic” Vision

The Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Market report by Persistence Market Research goes by the changing trend of consumerism all across the healthcare vertical. “Going cashless” is amongst the “new” normals. Inorganic growth has also picked up. Key participants of the healthcare value chain – both – private and public – have joined hands for competing in the ever-demanding landscape.

Breast cancer is the one of the most prevalent cancer and among the leading cause of death in cancer patients. According, to WHO 2013 report 50800 women died of breast cancer in 2011. Metastatic breast cancer is an advanced stage of breast cancer. It involves cases in which breast cancer has spread to the other parts of the body. Some of the most common organs which are affected by metastatic breast cancer are brain, liver, bones and lungs. It is also known as stage IV breast cancer. Although cancer has spread to other parts of the body, but it is treated as breast cancer only.

Usually, metastatic breast cancer occurs months or years after completion of treatment for early or locally advanced stages of breast cancer. Metastatic breast cancer cannot be cured. As it has spread to other organs, so it becomes impossible to get rid of all types of cancer. But the treatment of metastatic breast cancer can extend patient’s life with increasing quality of life. Treatment of metastatic breast cancer is influenced by factors such as symptoms, past treatments, cancer cell characteristics and organs affected.

Metastatic breast cancer treatment market will be driven by the increasing prevalence of breast cancer and its recurrence. Development of new technologies and increasing awareness among people is expected to drive demand for metastatic breast cancer treatment. Unavailability of effective treatment to cure and side effects related to the treatment can restrict the growth of metastatic breast cancer treatment market. High cost associated with the metastatic breast cancer treatment can also hinder the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of therapy type Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Biologic Targeted Therapy

Breast Surgery

Hormone Therapy On the basis of end users Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Care Units

Metastatic breast cancer treatment market is expected to show significant growth. Development of new drugs and technologies that can extend patient’s life and improve the quality of life will be factors driving the market. Chemotherapy and radiation therapy are leading the metastatic breast cancer treatment market as these therapies can slow the growth and shrink the tumor, but these drugs also have side effects which can affect the quality of life. Hormone therapy is expected to be the most preferred treatment for metastatic breast cancer as this therapy lowers the estrogen and progesterone level in the body and hinder the growth of cancer cells. Companies are working to improve other methods of treatment also.

Global metastatic breast cancer treatment market can be segmented into regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are the highest revenue generating market for metastatic breast cancer treatment. As incidence rate of diagnosis is high in this region due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and awareness among people. Better reimbursement policies are also the growth factor for metastatic breast cancer treatment market. Asia-Pacific market is expected to be fastest growing market due to the large patient pool, government initiative and government funding for development of new treatments and improving healthcare conditions. Companies in this region mainly focus on generic drugs, but research & development activities are also increasing.

Metastatic breast cancer treatment market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various generic and branded market players. Some of the players in metastatic breast cancer treatment market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, Merck Sharp Dohme & Corp., Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG and Gilead Sciences. These companies are focusing on research and development to discover the better treatment for metastatic breast cancer.

