The Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Market To Grow On A Scalable Note

The Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Market report by Persistence Market Research focuses on the healthcare trends to be pondered about in the upcoming period. When the world at large is gripped with predictive analysis and data science, the healthcare industry cannot remain untouched. These two advancements ascertain that the doctors could monitor, access, or even intervene in real-time reports of the patients.

The synthetic version of progesterone, 17α-hydroxy-6α-methylprogesterone acetate is also known by the name Medroxyprogesterone Acetate. Medroxyprogesterone acetate is a more potent derivative of medroxyprogesterone and what is normally injected is its acetate derivative. Medroxyprogesterone acetate is administered every 3 months which in turn prevents ovulation and follicular maturation in endometrial thinning producing a contraceptive effect.

The medroxyprogesterone acetate market is driven by the increasing need for birth control measure and government initiatives to generate more awareness related to the different contraceptive methods. There are various forecasting initiatives undertaken to understand the demand of Depot medroxyprogesterone acetate (DMPA) as a birth control measure. In January 2015, the Concept Foundation contracted William Davidson Institute (WDI), to understand the demand of DMPA in low income and middle-income countries.

Manufacturers are now trying to develop low-dose injectable of medroxyprogesterone acetate through subcutaneous route so as to lower some of the side effects related to weight gain and metabolic effects.

Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end use the medroxyprogesterone acetate market can be segment as:

Contraceptive

Hormone replacement therapy

Treatment of endometriosis

Other

On the basis of route of administration the medroxyprogesterone acetate market can be segment as:

Oral

Parenteral

Sayana Press a three-month, progestin-only injectable contraceptive was approved by the UK authorities in 2015. PATH along with ministries of health in Uganda and Senegal are researching on self-injection of Sayana Press and ways that it could be effective in women. Through the PATH initiatives since 2014, this contraceptive is available in remote locations in Uganda, Senegal, Niger and Burkina Faso. Sayana Press has regulatory approval in Europe and 25 other countries. In 2014, the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Pfizer Inc. decided to offer Sanaya Press to purchasers from 69 countries for US$1 per dose.

The public and the private partners announced in the London Summit to reach poorest countries by 2020 with around 12 million doses of Sayana Press. Injctables has always been a popular contraceptive method in Sub-Saharan Africa and hence the presentation of Sayana Press inj the Uniject device is expected to increase the demand. The all-in-one prefiled injection system improves safety and enhances access through non-clinical channels.

In terms of geography, medroxyprogesterone acetate market has been divided into five regions including North- America, Asia- Pacific, Middle-East & Africa, Latin America and Europe. The presence of major market players, technology advancements and research investments has made North America the dominating region for the cardiac biomarkers market. Moreover, there are many startups who are trying to enter the medroxyprogesterone acetate market with new technologies and more efficacy.

Developing countries are focusing on bringing down the infact and maternal death rates by legalizing the use of injectable contraceptives. One such initiative was taken by Haryana, which became the first state in the country to implement the use of injectable contraceptives. The project would be initiated in nine blocks of the state where the injectable would be available free of costs in all district hospitals, primary health centers and community health centers.

Some of the medroxyprogesterone acetate market participants are Pfizer Inc., Fangtong Pharma.Co.Ltd, Gador S.A., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Greenstone LLC, Serum Internation Ltd., West-Coast Pharmaceutical, Arrow Pharma Group, and Zuche Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

