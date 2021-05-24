The Mechanical Forging Press Machine Market to clasp growth in the next 10 years

Mechanical Forging Press Machine Market: Introduction

Mechanical forging press machine is used in the process of shaping a metal that is placed between two dies by applying mechanical pressure. The mechanical forging press machine converts the rotation of the motor into linear motion of the ram. The mechanical forging press machine are chosen by the end use industries based on the characteristics of manufacturing process. These mechanical forging press machines are commonly used in metal forging and sheet metal applications.

The key advantage of choosing mechanical forging press machine over hydraulic is that it is faster than the latter. In addition to that, they increase stiffness of the press structure to improve the accuracy of the forging process. The intrusion of automation solutions plays a major role in the productivity among the end users. The closed die rolling for the production of axles and wheels saves up to 30% material loss with the integrated plant solutions. Such developments is supporting the market growth of mechanical forging press machine.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25660

Mechanical Forging Press Machine Market: Market Dynamics

The growth in the automotive industry is a key driving factor for the sales of global mechanical forging press machine market. As the developments in drive mechanism and advanced technologies get integrated the adoption rate for mechanical forging press machine has increased. The rising adoption of CNC hybrid presses is acting as a major restraint for the mechanical forging press machine market to grow at a linear growth.

The key challenging factor for the adoption rate is the high cost of mechanical forging press machine. The import of mechanical forging press machine from Japan, South Korea, China, and Taiwan are supporting the mechanical forging press machine market to have a potential growth. The manufacturers are getting collaborated with technology leaders for integrating control system and drive mechanism which is supporting the growth of mechanical forging press machine market.

Mechanical Forging Press Machine Market: Market segmentation

The global mechanical forging press machine market can be segmented into power range, level of automation, material type and end use.

On the basis of power range, the global mechanical forging press machine market is segmented into:

300 to 500 T

501 to 1000 T

1,000 to 5,000 T

5,001 to 10,000 T

More than 10,000 T

On the basis of level of automation, the global mechanical forging press machine market is segmented into:

Manual

Semi-automated

CNC or computer driven control system

On the basis of material type, the global mechanical forging press machine market is segmented into:

Aluminum

Carbon steel

Stainless steel

Micro alloy steel

Ni based alloy

Titanium alloy

On the basis of end use, the global mechanical forging press machine market is segmented into:

Automotive industry

Aerospace & Defense industry

Oil and gas industry

Power generation industry

Material handling

Mechanical Forging Press Machine Market: Regional Outlook

The mechanical forging press machine market is driven by Asian countries, as it is majorly supported by heavy industries such as automotive, defense, and oil and gas industries. Investments in the automotive production plants in China, India and South East Asian countries are expected to drive the growth of the mechanical forging press machine market. The mechanical forging press machine market is also driven by oil and gas industries as they required heavy scale machinery products. In addition, the deployment of advanced mechanical forging press machine by integrating it with latest control system in developed economies such as the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Japan is expected to drive the mechanical forging press machine market.

Currently, the rising challenge based on high investment cost for mechanical forging press machine has affected the growth of the global mechanical forging press machine market. Regular maintenance and regulations about the safety of laborers is expected to drive the mechanical forging press machine market during the forecast period. Currently, the adoption of automated mechanical forging press machine market is growing at a faster rate as compared to the others.

Mechanical Forging Press Machine Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global mechanical forging press machine market are:

AIDA

Chin Fong

ERIE Press Systems

Fagor Arrasate

Farinia Group

Group Rhodes

Komatsu

Nidec Corporation

Schuler Presses

SHIEH YIH Machinery Industry Co., Ltd.

SMS GROUP GMBH

STAMTEC, INC.

SUTHERLAND PRESSES

Worcester Presses Ltd

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/25660

About us:

Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering the customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com