the meaning behind the Japanese title “Shingeki no Kyojin”

While the readers of the paper manga could already discover the official end of Attack on Titan, fans of the anime can indulge in the second part of last season from this winter. Season 4 had some successes, allowing for important story revelations to be revealed that no doubt contributed to it. The series even broke a record and earned the highest rating ever recorded for an episode. Today it is very important to us that everyone agrees: What does Shingeki no Kyojin really mean? Whether you’re a fan of the French or Japanese title, it’s always good to know!

Attack On Titans: A Twisted Meaning?

If we take a closer look at the composition of Shingeki no Kyojin, we notice some interesting things. Let’s look at Shingeki first. The word consists of two kanjis pronounced “Susumu” (for “advance”) and “Utsu” (for “strike”). In combination, these Kanjis result in something like “Offensive” or “Attack”.

The same applies to Kyojin, which in turn consists of the Kanjis “Kyo” (for “Giant”) and “Hito” (for “Man”). Once together they form the word “giant”. If the terms titan and giant are very similar, the difference lies in the mythological nature of the first. The latter are primordial deities who appeared before the gods of Olympus. Would the French translation have wanted to give more weight to the iconic characters in Hajime Isayama’s work?

the titanic attack?

As indicated above, the term “Titan” takes on a mythological character. In addition, it has much more aggressive symbolism than its counterpart. A large man or imposing animal can be called a “giant”, but we have seldom seen a man named with the word “titan”. Another piece of interesting information is the “no” particle that separates the two words in the title. In Japanese, this word is used to denote the concept of belonging. As an example, the Devil Fruits in One Piece are called “Akuma no Mi”.

We find ourselves then with a different wording than the one presented in France, namely “The titans in attack” or “The titans in attack”. It should also be noted that Japanese does not take the number into account: the choice to refer to the titans in the plural is therefore an interpretation. In addition, the French translation allows for a double reading: in fact, it may just as well be an attack by the Titans on the men as vice versa.

eren jäger: central element of the title?

Referring again to Shingeki’s term “offensive”, one can make a connection to military vocabulary, like infantry attacking the enemy. More precisely as “Kogeki”, which means “attack”, the notion of progress can be included.

Finally, another meaning given by the particle “No” gives “Les Titans Offensifs”, which is reminiscent of the various titles given to the Titans in the course of the adventure – such as the Titan attacker by Eren or the Titan battleship by Purer. If we read Shingeki no Kyojin, we can conclude that the character of Eren Jäger is directly mentioned there. A nice pirouette from the author who apparently planned everything from the start!