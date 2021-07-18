The masks fall: Johnson opens England and faces criticism | free press

London (dpa) – For Boris Johnson, the weekend before the end of almost all Corona measures, known as “Freedom Day”, could hardly have turned out worse on this Monday in England. Of all the people, Health Minister Sajid Javid has contracted the coronavirus – even though he has been vaccinated twice.

It was initially said that the British Prime Minister and his Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak would not have to go into self-isolation despite their contact with Javid. The reason is participation in a pilot test, which instead provides for daily tests. But a storm of outrage in the country led to a U-turn within hours on Sunday. Johnson would be secluded at his Checkers estate, a hastily postponed message said.

Sunak admitted on Twitter that favoring government officials would not paint a good picture. After all, hundreds of thousands of Britons are currently at home because the National Health Service NHS has asked them to self-isolate after coming into contact with an infected person.

For Johnson, who, after the end of the mask requirement and distancing rules in England this Monday, completely relies on people’s personal responsibility, it could turn back and forth a credibility issue. There is also frustration about the government’s short-term decision to exclude neighboring France from the travel facilities that will apply from Monday. Despite being vaccinated twice, returnees are now back in quarantine. The criteria for this are difficult to understand.

The fact that the pandemic has now returned to the heart of the British government is reminiscent of the chaotic days last spring when Johnson became a corona patient himself. He had to be treated in intensive care for days. Great Britain became the problem child of Europe due to the high number of infections. And now the virus is spreading again almost unchecked – except that a large part of the adult population is now vaccinated and the death toll remains at a low level.

Therefore, according to the government, it is right that from Monday mouth and nose coverings will no longer be mandatory in trains, shops and cinemas and that even nightclubs can open again without distance rules or numerical restrictions. Event companies and transport companies have already announced that they will no longer insist on wearing masks in accordance with the legal situation. Without the annoying piece of fabric, so their calculation, they have more guests and generate more sales.

Johnson will not accept expert criticism of his plans. It is clear to everyone how to deal with face masks in the future, according to the head of government – companies and companies complain about a lack of guidelines. Entrepreneurs are “understandably confused” about Downing Street’s statements, said Roger Barker of the Institute of Directors. «Throw away masks or keep wearing them? Government guidance is doing little to clear up the confusion.” The TUC union warns of a “recipe for chaos and increasing infections”.

The number of new infections per day is now above 50,000, the highest in six months. Hospital admissions are also on the rise. Your clinic had to reopen the corona intensive care unit after two months, doctor Caroline Bullen writes on Twitter.

Critics accuse Johnson and his government of sending a catastrophe with tens of thousands of fans into the stadium shortly after the European Championship. In an open letter, more than 1,200 experts, doctors and scientists are calling for the relaxation to be postponed. Young people who have just received a vaccine dose and people with chronic diseases are especially at risk. Millions could get Covid-19 in the long run.

The government has no doubts that the number of new infections will continue to rise. On the contrary: Health Minister Javid considers to 100,000 new cases per day absolutely realistic. The scientific expert committee Sage expects at least 1000 hospitalizations and 100 to 200 corona deaths every day. But Johnson sees that the time has come to lead the country back to normalcy. “If not now, then when?” Is the government line. Mild weather and the upcoming summer holidays are better preconditions than the flu wave that is expected in the autumn.

Yet there is no consensus in Britain, where health is a matter for the countries. With his advance, Johnson makes England an outsider, criticizes Mark Drakeford, the head of government of Wales. He loosens just as gently as his Scottish colleague Nicola Sturgeon. Central part: the mask requirement. Drakeford stresses that anyone entering Wales by train must put on a mask when crossing the border. Even in parliament there is great confusion. Parliament Speaker Lindsay Hoyle complains that he does not have the authority to prescribe masks for MPs. Workers, on the other hand, are still required to wear a mask, which is still a requirement on buses and trains in London. There is a risk of a patchwork quilt and even more confusion. It seems doubtful that Johnson will be open-eared with his admonition to take responsibility for himself.