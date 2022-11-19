The ‘Marvel Snap’ Pool 2 Move Deck, And How To Counter It

Transfer Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap has quite a lot of widespread meta decks, together with many in pool 2, the place most informal gamers might discover themselves earlier than stepping into the full vary of playing cards greater up. There are Destroy decks, Discard decks, Zoo decks, however one appears extra widespread than the others, a Transfer deck, primarily based on playing cards hopping across the board.

I’ll break down the fundamentals of what this deck appears like, the best way to use it, and most significantly, the best way to counter it:

Transfer Deck:

1 – Iron Fist – Pops your subsequent drop over, so it synergizes immediately with A number of Man and Vulture

1 – Nightcrawler – Can transfer any time, as soon as, and appears nice in a swimsuit of Hulkbuster armor

2 – Kraven – Will get buffed as you progress playing cards to its location, and this is applicable to enemy playing cards as properly

2 – A number of Man – A core staple of the deck, leaves a duplicate of himself behind when he strikes, and Hulkbuster offers him 7 energy wherever he goes.

2 – Cloak – Enables you to transfer something to this area in a flip, triggering all transfer results

3 – Physician Unusual – Pulls your highest energy card over, can create extra A number of Males or a extra highly effective Vulture

3 – Vulture – Stacks up huge when he strikes round to turn into certainly one of your strongest playing cards

3 – Hulkbuster – Put him on issues that transfer

4 – Shang Chi – Only a little bit of counterplay for Satan Dinosaurs and such

5 – Hobgoblin – These 5 drops are actually simply private choice. Imaginative and prescient is the one move-based pool 2 5 drop however I don’t suppose he’s nearly as good as many others

5 – Leech – God Leech is so annoying. I like him

6 – Heimdall – Your closing play to make all the pieces transfer over one, gaining extra move-based buffs. Simply be sure you know the place issues are going and also you’re doing the mathematics proper of how a lot energy you’ll have while you get there. He generally is a little disorienting.

Right here is the worst doable board for a transfer deck Marvel

Find out how to Counter Transfer Decks:

If you end up going up in opposition to these on a regular basis, chances are you’ll need to think about the next playing cards that can assist you cope with them:

Professor X – Far and away your finest device to coping with transfer decks. Locks down a lane and within the center, he’s particularly annoying. Drawback is it’s a must to wait till flip 5 to play him.

– Far and away your finest device to coping with transfer decks. Locks down a lane and within the center, he’s particularly annoying. Drawback is it’s a must to wait till flip 5 to play him. Storm – Can actually screw up transfer deck timing by forcing them to scramble to get to that land earlier than it closes. Use her on the proper location given how transfer performance usually works, as many solely will transfer left.

– Can actually screw up transfer deck timing by forcing them to scramble to get to that land earlier than it closes. Use her on the proper location given how transfer performance usually works, as many solely will transfer left. Cosmo – This canine leaves your opponent unable to make use of “on reveal” results, which can neuter at the least some quantity of playing cards of their deck.

– This canine leaves your opponent unable to make use of “on reveal” results, which can neuter at the least some quantity of playing cards of their deck. Yondu/Korg/Iceman – That is simply primary deck disruption, however chances are you’ll kill a key card for them or make them miss a full draw on a flip.

– That is simply primary deck disruption, however chances are you’ll kill a key card for them or make them miss a full draw on a flip. Kingpin (Pool 3) – Yeah yeah, he’s pool 3, however when you land him, any card that strikes to his location on flip 6 will die.

– Yeah yeah, he’s pool 3, however when you land him, any card that strikes to his location on flip 6 will die. Abandon Left Lane – This isn’t a card, it’s a method. Once more, most motion issues will ship playing cards to the left, so that you need to deal with making an attempt to win the proper and center lanes for probably the most half, as you’ll most likely finish the sport with a bunch of highly effective playing cards primarily stacked up on the left.

Hope this helped!

