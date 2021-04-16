The map is much bigger than you think

Valheim was a real phenomenon at the beginning of 2021 and was quickly stormed by millions of players. And if this survival game seduced the Vikings so quickly in a purgatory, it is because of its vast universe, its easy-to-learn but difficult-to-master mechanics, and its increasing difficulty. A videographer tried to pinpoint the size of the Valheim card. Take off your hiking shoes, as several hours of walking are on the program.

long hours of walking on the menu

Conor Kearney is used to long video game drives. This enthusiast goes to great lengths to determine the size of the cards of several well-known games. Lately his backpack has been turned in the Valheim region. In a video titled “Going over the map of Valheim’s time-lapse video” (“Going over the map of Valheim’s time-lapse video in French”), the videographer goes from end to end of his card of the game as he walks.

And as Kearney proved despite everything, his card was covered in 4 hours and 15 minutes. To give you an idea, the maps of Ghost Recon Wildlands and Just Cause 2 were covered in 4 hours and 10 minutes and 4 hours and 54 minutes, respectively. Of all the cards Kearney crossed, Valheims is the fifth largest. Even so, it remains a long way from the 12 hours it takes to cross a planet in Nobody’s Heaven.

But Kearney isn’t the only Valheim player interested in the size of Valheim’s map. On Reddit, several players have performed calculations based on the data shared from the wiki, suggesting that a walker will show up when the player is 2 km away from them. Data that make it possible through many different and different calculations to arrive at one result: The size of the map of Valheim would be 314 square kilometers. For comparison: This is the 16x map of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

A huge map that deserves to be explored thanks to the resources it contains. In either case, players are forced to explore different countries, at least to develop their equipment. Although Valheim is partially abandoned, it is still played by tens of thousands of players every day. A number that continues to decline over the days, however. A surge in popularity should be seen with the next major title update.