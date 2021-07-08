the mangaka explains why Levi almost died

Attack on Titan fans can discover the second part of the final season at the end of 2021. Episodes that were signed by the experienced hand of the studio MAPPA and that could well be behind the second season of another extremely popular anime. But Attack on Titan are mostly charismatic characters whose fate is never set in stone. Levi could have died too, but the mangaka changed his mind at the last moment.

an almost avoided death

In Attack on Titan, the characters aren’t forever, far from it. Even important, many are the great experts who fell in battle, which gives Hajime Isayama’s work a difficult and unsafe climate in which any being can lose his or her life at any time. Characters whose lives hang by a thread that made Attack on Titan so successful, coupled with meticulous aesthetics and remarkable animation. Obviously, among the most popular characters in this universe, we find Levi, the gifted Scout Battalion member and right-hand man of the late Erwin Smith.

Attack on Titan season four viewers know Levi is unharmed. Despite some wounds, sometimes serious, and a multitude of scars, Levi may still be lucky enough to be alive. Still, if we are to believe Shintaro Kawakubo, editor of Hajime Isayama, the talented Levi may have died. In an interview, the Japanese explains: “The opposite of the ending Levi had in the last chapter was at some point an option.” Isayama said it was possible to have a story where Levi dies.

Fortunately, when Isayama wants to kill a character, Kawakubo and the Mangaka discuss whether that death is really relevant. Killing a character is not enough to move the story forward, it is also necessary to find a real reason for it. And at the end of this discussion, Isayama finally admitted that he couldn’t find any real reason to kill Levi:

“If a character’s death matters, so be it. We’re trying to find out if death is historically significant. In the face of Levi, Isayama considered his decision. “

A stroke of luck for fans of Livaï Ackerman, who were able to find their favorite after some great action scenes. Nonetheless, this interview is a reminder of how any character, no matter how important, can die at the hands of its maker. Fortunately, the deaths must be justified, otherwise they will be reconsidered on the spot. And for Levi, tomorrow is finally another day.

Would you have preferred to die Levi? Do not hesitate to answer us using the survey below.